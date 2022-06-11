IMPERIAL — Hannah Briseno doubted whether she and her classmates would get to line up inside the gym for their graduation, let alone have a normal senior year.

Like many of the Imperial High Class of 2022, she was worried the COVID-19 pandemic would rob them of their traditional commencement ceremony.

But there she was, waiting to walk out onto the field of Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on a hot Friday night, June 10, with around 300 of her classmates, about to be welcomed by a sea of red.

Imperial High School senior Hannah Briseno hugs her aunt Maria Andrade right before Briseno went out onto the football field going out onto the football field for the Class of 2022’s graduation ceremony on Friday night, June 10. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I didn’t expect the last two years to jump over me,” said the 18-year-old Briseno, who recalled the times she saw other fellow band members make this same walk, and it made her nostalgic and a bit sad.

“It feels very weird, it’s very exciting and I have very different emotions now from what I had seeing others walk, from thinking, ‘No don’t leave!’ and now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m leaving!’” she said.

“Tiger Pride” was the theme of the night and what seemed like all of the city of Imperial was gathered at the football to field watch the soon-to-be graduates be escorted to their seats by their parents, with cheers and screams of all their families and friends erupting from the packed stands.

High school seemed to rush by Elias Bush, the 17-year-old salutatorian. Bush said he thought the past four years were long ones filled with hard work and studying, but with plenty of happy moments with friends.

“It feels like all of my school life has been leading up to this moment, and I feel really proud of not just myself but everyone in this class with me,” said Bush, who is going to the University of California, Los Angeles in the fall.

Nineteen-year-old John Cabbay entered onto the field with his siblings and their mother’s picture in a large frame, walking with confidence and a bit of swagger. Cabbay was ready to make his walk with the pride that will take him to Imperial Valley College in the fall.

“I feel great, I’m not going to worry about it,” said Cabbay without any nerves. “This is a moment to celebrate.”

John Cabbay (center), 19, is escorted to his seat on the field with his siblings, while his sister holds a picture of their mother prior to Cabbay’s graduation from Imperial High School on Friday evening, June 10. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

For Roman Aguirre, the highlight of high school was just coming back to in-person classes for his senior year and getting to be on campus with his classmates. He said will miss the friends he leaves behind.

“I’ll never see some of these people again, some of them I will see, some of them I talked to,” Aguirre. “I’m pretty sad, but pretty excited to see what is going to happen in my life. I’m happy for all these guys and I can’t wait to see what they do in life, and I know they’ll do great things.”

Friday was the last night of 17-year-old Jocelyn Tewalt’s high school life and her last night in the Imperial Valley. On Saturday, June 11, the Imperial High School graduate would be moving out and heading off to start the next chapter of her life at Grand Canyon University, where she plans to pursue a teaching degree.

Imperial High School graduates Julian Mora (from left), 17, and Ricardo Salgado, 18, clasp hands after their graduation ceremony on Friday night, June 10. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

But despite being anxious for this new start, Tewalt is ready for the next chapter of her life.

“It just means that a new one is opening and I’m just so excited to like, write a new chapter,” Tewalt said. “And because I am going to be an adult soon, I get to write that chapter so I’m really excited to go towards it.”

For Imperial High Principal Joe Apodaca, it was with a feeling of “Tiger Pride” that he watched the students who have made it through the worst parts of a pandemic and everything else life has thrown at them.

“I feel proud of them. They’ve been able to persevere and make adjustments and here they are,” Apodaca said. “A lot of perseverance, a lot of strength, so I’m very proud of them.”