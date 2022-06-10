WHATMATTERS: Trump, Math, Political Games: Dissecting CA’s Primary

Only three days have passed since California’s primary election, and at least 2.8 million ballots still have to be counted, local elections offices said Thursday. And it isn’t yet clear in four statewide and numerous congressional and legislative races which two candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Nevertheless, some key takeaways have started to come into focus, four of California’s top political experts said Thursday during an election post-mortem hosted by the Sacramento Press Club.

Here are some points that stood out to me during the hour-long discussion:

But voters control the outcome of the game — even if they may not realize it. “Voters are unhappy, and when voters are unhappy, then surprises can occur,” Binder said.

Coming up on Monday…

… an explosive four-part series from CalMatters reporter Julie Cart that examines the mental and emotional toll borne by California’s wildland firefighters. As climate change fuels longer fire seasons and more dangerous blazes, stress, PTSD and concerns about suicide are on the rise at Cal Fire. Firefighters seeking workers’ comp for emotional injuries say their claims are denied. Crews working forced overtime shifts say they can spend weeks away from home.

To find out how the state is responding to what’s widely being called a mental health crisis at Cal Fire, tune in Monday to catch Julie’s reports.

A message from our sponsor





The coronavirus bottom line: As of Monday, California had 9,058,902 confirmed cases (+0.8% from previous day) and 90,892 deaths (+0.1% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 76,658,096 vaccine doses, and 75.4% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

A message from our sponsor





Other Stories You Should Know

1

Will CA prisons get a Norway makeover?

A correctional officer walks near one of two entrances to Kern Valley State Prison in Delano on June 14, 2005. Photo by Ric Francis, AP Photo

As California voters send somewhat of a mixed message on criminal justice reform, a bill is moving through the state Legislature — so far with unanimous support — that would allow some prisoners with two years or less left on their sentences to move into a campus on prison grounds where they would cook their own food, do their own laundry, make their own beds and receive job training in areas with worker shortages, CalMatters’ Nigel Duara reports. The program is modeled on a similar system in Norway, which is credited with drastically reducing the rate of inmates returning to prison within three years. And it has the support of both prison reform advocates and the powerful prison guards’ union.

Carlos Villapudua, the Stockton Democrat who introduced the bill: “People always think reform is a bad word. … The key is to separate folks who know they made a mistake and know they’re going to be normal citizens again, not being in there faking it. If you fake it, you go back to general population.”

“People always think reform is a bad word. … The key is to separate folks who know they made a mistake and know they’re going to be normal citizens again, not being in there faking it. If you fake it, you go back to general population.” Matthew Easley, a lobbyist for the prison guards’ union, said the program could help inmates who want “to keep to the straight and narrow. Prison politics can often be inescapable when programs and housing are delivered in the same environment as those who have no intention of improving themselves.”

2

The workers are not all right

Yvonne Vigil-Calderon, an osteopathic medicine student student at Touro University in Vallejo, on campus on May 25, 2022. Photo by Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

California’s workers are tired, fed up and burnt out after two-plus years of a pandemic that have exacerbated preexisting staffing shortages and brought long-festering inequalities to the fore. Here’s how they’re responding:

In the health care arena, two private California universities are leveraging multimillion-dollar federal grants to create burnout-prevention programs in an effort to retain more health care workers, Joliamour DuBose-Morris and Colleen Murphy report for CalMatters’ College Journalism Network. “We have to stop pretending like there are two buckets of people, and one is the patients and the other is the provider,” said Adrienne Martinez-Hollingsworth, associate dean of operations and scholarship at Samuel Merritt University’s nursing school. “We really need to critically shift our brains and think about how we, at some point in our lives, are going to be the patient.”

two private California universities are leveraging multimillion-dollar federal grants to create burnout-prevention programs in an effort to retain more health care workers, Joliamour DuBose-Morris and Colleen Murphy report for CalMatters’ College Journalism Network. “We have to stop pretending like there are two buckets of people, and one is the patients and the other is the provider,” said Adrienne Martinez-Hollingsworth, associate dean of operations and scholarship at Samuel Merritt University’s nursing school. “We really need to critically shift our brains and think about how we, at some point in our lives, are going to be the patient.” In the fast food industry, workers at more than 300 restaurants across California went on strike Thursday and rallied outside of the state Capitol and Los Angeles City Hall. One of their main demands: that state lawmakers pass a controversial bill that would allow California to negotiate wages, hours and work conditions for the entire fast food industry. “They’re making millions and millions of dollars off of us, the workers,” Leticia Reyes, a 55-year-old-cook at a Sacramento County Jack in the Box, told CalMatters recently. “And we aren’t very safe.” But a coalition of small business owners, restaurateurs and franchisees argued the bill would “raise prices for millions of working Californians” based on union leaders’ “false narrative of widespread labor and wage violations.”

workers at more than 300 restaurants across California went on strike Thursday and rallied outside of the state Capitol and Los Angeles City Hall. One of their main demands: that state lawmakers pass a controversial bill that would allow California to negotiate wages, hours and work conditions for the entire fast food industry. “They’re making millions and millions of dollars off of us, the workers,” Leticia Reyes, a 55-year-old-cook at a Sacramento County Jack in the Box, told CalMatters recently. “And we aren’t very safe.” But a coalition of small business owners, restaurateurs and franchisees argued the bill would “raise prices for millions of working Californians” based on union leaders’ “false narrative of widespread labor and wage violations.” And at the state Capitol itself, former legislative staffers and advocates for sexual assault survivors gathered Thursday to launched a new initiative called Stop Sexual Harassment in Politics, writes CalMatters political reporter Sameea Kamal. The group is calling on political candidates to pledge “zero tolerance” for harassment and discrimination, and also wants the state Legislature to hold a hearing to evaluate its process for handling sexual harassment allegations. The organization was co-founded by Ruth Ferguson, a former staffer who said she experienced harassment while working in the Legislature, and Faith Pulido, a former director for Democratic state Sen. Henry Stern of Los Angeles and former consultant with the Senate Democratic Caucus.

3

A trifecta of environmental updates

Environmental activists rally in front of the California Air Resources Board’s headquarters in Sacramento on June 9, 2022. Photo by Rahul Lal for CalMatters

A wave of environmental news crashed over California on Thursday, so let’s dive right in:

A message from our sponsor





CalMatters Commentary DAs are public prosecutors, not public defenders: Memo to district attorneys, especially Democrats: First and foremost, do your day job — prosecute people who commit crimes. If you have time left over, you can dabble in criminal justice reform, argues Democratic strategist Garry South. California needs to invest in voter education and outreach: As it stands, many eligible voters don’t know how or where to vote, and, most significantly, don’t feel voting makes a difference to their lives — leading to an unrepresentative democracy, writes Mindy Romero, director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at USC’s Price School of Public Policy.

A message from our sponsor





Other things worth your time

Some stories may require a subscription to read

‘They don’t even know this law exists’: A new alcohol rule hangs over state bars, restaurants. // Los Angeles Times

Paul Pelosi DUI: California district attorney reviewing charges against Speaker’s husband. // Sacramento Bee

Why London, Paris restaurants are serving California food. // Los Angeles Times

Anthem must repay $9.2 million to California consumers, agency says. // Sacramento Bee

San Francisco’s COVID-positive tests at second-highest level ever. // San Francisco Chronicle

San Francisco, Alameda counties report four more probable monkeypox cases. // San Francisco Chronicle

Appeals court backs rules preventing former inmates from becoming firefighters. // San Francisco Chronicle

Sacramento among cities hardest hit by baby formula shortage. // Sacramento Bee

Oakland declares racism a public health crisis. // San Francisco Chronicle

California Democrat’s ‘red flag’ gun proposal might become law. // Los Angeles Times

‘Red flag’ law in California kept guns from 58 potential mass shooters, research shows. // Sacramento Bee

Voters will watch as Mayor Breed faces critical decision on new district attorney. // San Francisco Examiner

‘Cabal’ ringleader pleads guilty in Anaheim corruption case. // Los Angeles Times

California prison lifer rearrested after mistaken release. // Associated Press

Oakland estimates a cost of more than $20 million per year to shelter 1,000 people at former Army base. // San Francisco Chronicle

Scores of drivers to face DMV liens under renewed toll bridge crackdown. // Mercury News

California cities have spent millions to keep trash out of the San Francisco Bay. Regulators say it’s not enough. // San Francisco Chronicle

Momentum growing to repeal San Diego’s free trash pickup. // San Diego Union-Tribune

Forest thinning proposal fuels controversy at Big Bear Lake. // Los Angeles Times

Coastal Commission OKs Del Mar bluff stabilization projects over objections. // San Diego Union-Tribune

Whatmatters by Emily Hoeven first appeared on CalMatters and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.