PALO VERDE — A second military aircraft in two days went down over Imperial County airspace, with all four members of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter crew surviving the crash in the Palo Verde area on Thursday evening, June 9.

Just a day before, around midday Wednesday, June 8, five U.S. Marines were killed when their MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor craft crashed in a military bombing range south of Highway 78 near Glamis.

Thursday’s helicopter crash, in which one of the four aircrew members sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries, was reported sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday and was confirmed by a Facebook posting from Naval Air Facility El Centro.

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, like the one that crash near Palo Verde on Thursday evening, June 9, is shown. All four aircrew members survived with only one sustaining “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the military. | PHOTO COURTESY OF NAVAL TECHNOLOGY

The crew was conducting a routine training flight out of NAF El Centro, and the helicopter was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, based at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, according to a press release from Cmdr. Zachary Harrell, a spokesperson for the San Diego-based Naval Air Forces command.

The injured aircrew member was transported to a local hospital, although the Navy’s press release was not specific to where the crew member was taken or the extent of the injuries.

Harrell told a regional media outlet that the Seahawk did crash and was not simply a hard landing. No other information was available but a follow-up inquiry was sent to Harrell.

This comes after the Osprey, assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and part of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39 based at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, went down around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Those killed in the exercise had yet to officially identified by the Marine Corps as of Friday morning, June 10, but the friends and family of 21-year-old Nathan Carlson of Machesney Park, Illinois, confirmed he was one of the deceased through social media posts.