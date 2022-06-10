Emotions Run High at Viking Commencement

HOLTVILLE — Nerves, stress, and excitement ran high at Holtville High School as hundreds of people gathered at Birger Field under the sweltering heat to celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2022 during commencement exercises on Thursday night, June 9.

The bleachers for the football field were at capacity when Spencer Hilfiker, with 122 of his classmates dressed in green and yellow, stepped onto the stage on the field to receive his diploma that evening, which was a true victory for the senior.

Hilfiker described himself as struggling throughout his life, though he chose not to go into the details of what that meant, saying it was too long of a story.

“I have had a rough life, so I didn’t think I would make it this far … I proved a lot of people wrong by graduating,” he said.

After graduation, Hilfiker plans to follow in his family’s footsteps to become a third-generation farmer. In order to reach this goal, he’ll begin by attending Imperial Valley college, eventually transferring to a four-year university to study agriculture.

Fireworks explode over Birger Field near the end of Holtville High School’s commencement exercises on Thursday night, June 9. | ANDREW YEPEZ PHOTO

Perdro Garcia will join Hilfiker, with the intention to studying psychology before transferring to San Diego State University. Garcia hopes eventually to become a counselor or a therapist; he expressed nervousness over graduating.

“It’s really nerve wracking to graduate. I have to pay taxes now,” Garcia said with a laugh.

Standing in front of a glowing sign that said “Vikings,” 17-year-old Garcia attributed his success in high school to his family, after having graduated with honors, meaning he graduated with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

“I really appreciate my family for being hard on me and keeping me on the straight and narrow,” he said. “It got me to where I am today.”

Another Holtville student to attend IVC this fall is Gael Carrillo, though he has not yet decided what he will be studying. While attending IVC, Carrillo said he will begin looking for work, as he is eager to start his life.

Holtville High Principal Anthony Arevalo speaks during graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Thursday evening, June 9. | ANDREW YEPEZ PHOTO

“I was feeling nervous earlier, but now that it’s over with,” Carrillo said. “I feel really confident about graduating.”

Dorian Maize expressed no nervousness about graduating, creating a stark contrast to his classmates. Walking up to the ceremony wearing white sunglasses and a smile, Maize expressed that he was just simply excited to be there.

Maize had plenty of reasons to be confident, having graduated as a top athlete for Holtville High School as well as a completing dual-language immersion, all while maintaining above a 4.0 GPA, making him a distinguished student.

Because of Maize’s unique relationship with Holtville High School teacher and photographer, Gabriel Ponce, he was one of a handful of students gifted with a canvas image of himself. The images Ponce gave featured students who he had photographed at sporting events students throughout their high school career.

“Mr. Ponce and I have a special connection, a special bond we’ve built over time, so he made this for me and a couple of my teammates … This is me when I was playing football, while this one was when I was shooting hoops,” Maize said.

Among all the students chattering, laughing, and crying, valedictorian Kayla Morgan expressed absolute confidence in not only herself, but her classmates. Seventeen-year-old Morgan encouraged her classmates during her valedictory address, expressing excitement for the potential future.

“My valedictorian speech it’s really focused on telling my classmates to live life to the fullest and live the lives that they choose to live,” she said.

Holtville High School’s Class of 2022 walk out from under the inflatable Viking used by the football team and onto Birger Field for commencement ceremonies on Thursday night, June 9. | ANDREW YEPEZ PHOTO

Morgan will be going to the University of California Los Angeles, where she plans to major in biology. In addition to Morgan being tops in her class, she also graduated as a California Scholarship Federation Seal Bearer and she completed dual-language immersion, all while maintaining above a 4.0 GPA.

Despite Morgan’s confidence in the future, there was one aspect of graduating that causes her some nervousness — actually giving her valedictorian speech.

“I am excited, but I get really nervous when I have to get up and speak in front of people. Last time I did, I started to stutter in the middle of it,” she said. “I hope my public-speaking skills are better now. I have been working really hard to prepare for this.”