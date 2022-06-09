Marine Aircraft Crash Leaves 5 Confirmed Dead

GLAMIS — All five Marines who were aboard an MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing have been confirmed deceased following the aircraft’s crash during a training mission on Wednesday, June 8 in the desert near Glamis.

The confirmation of the five deaths comes a day after initial, but unconfirmed, reports suggested that at least four had perished and that one individual had remained unaccounted for.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” said Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd MAW, in a written statement released the morning of Thursday, June 9. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

Pursuant to its policies, the identities of deceased U.S. Marines Corps service members are not being released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

An MV-22B Osprey with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1) transports ordnance during an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO) exercise to Old Highway 101 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on May 25, 2022. An MV-22B Osprey like the one shown, based out Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego by way of Camp Pendleton, crashed near Glamis on a training mission on Wednesday, June 8, killing five Marines. | PHOTO BY U.S. MARINE CORPS LANCE CPL. JADE VENEGAS

The aircraft reportedly crashed about 12:25 p.m. in the military bombing range that is located west of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area and south of Highway 78. Equipment recovery efforts have begun and an investigation is underway, 3rd MAW 1st Lt. Duane Kampa stated in a press release issued Thursday morning, June 9.

Initial reports that the crashed aircraft had possibly been carrying radioactive material proved unfounded.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and is part of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, which is based at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps Times website reported on Wednesday.

The MV-22B Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft that can take off and land similarly to a helicopter but travels like a turboprop aircraft. The aircraft’s development has reportedly been hampered by deadly crashes, including a mishap that killed 19 Marines in April 2000.

To date, Osprey crashes have caused 46 deaths, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday. Variations of the aircraft are operated by the Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

Prior to Wednesday’s fatal incident, a Marine Corps Osprey crashed killing four Marines who were participating in a NATO exercise on March 18 near a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, the Marine Corps Times reported.

“While military service is inherently dangerous, the loss of life is always difficult,” the 3rd MAW press release stated on Thursday. “3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is committed to providing support to the families, friends, and fellow service members of the fallen Marines.”

On Wednesday afternoon, numerous local first responders mobilized near the site, where California Office of Emergency Services, Brawley Fire Department and Imperial County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, in addition to county fire vehicles, could be seen in the area.

A one point, two military helicopters were circling the area about one to three miles south of Highway 78, a thin column of smoke seen rising over the area.

Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada told the Calexico Chronicle shortly after reports of the crash came in that local first responders were alerted to the accident by Naval Air Facility El Centro, which posted the first official confirmation of the accident to its Facebook page.

“NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78. Installation Federal Fire and Imperial County Fire Department are responding. I do not have any additional details at this time. As facts become verified and available, information will be released on the base’s Facebook page,” NAFEC spokesperson Kristopher Haugh told the Chronicle just prior to his posting to social media.

Richard Montenegro Brown contributed to this story.

A military aircraft went down in the vicinity of Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road in the northeast end of the county near the Glamis area. | GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE