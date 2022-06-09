EL CENTRO — El Centro officials are eyeing a series of measures that representatives of the homebuilding and real estate industries said could help spur housing development in the city.

Among that relatively short list of requests is either reducing the costs or extending the deferment of impact fees that developers are required to pay for housing construction projects.

Another recommendation that the city is mulling is scheduling its monthly Planning Commission meetings in a way that would better accommodate the timelines and deadlines that developers contend with.

Any such changes would also have to complement the scheduling of bi-monthly City Council meetings, where the fate of proposed housing projects are ultimately decided, and which may lead to delays in the permitting of a project depending on the timing of related commission meetings.

The industry representatives’ suggestions resulted from a roundtable discussion that was convened by Mayor Tomas Oliva at the city’s Community Center on June 2.

Oliva advised those present for the special council meeting that both he and city staff would look into the feasibility of the recommendations, along with a few others that were requested.

“We do want to be good stewards and partners in helping you build,” Oliva told those gathered.

A large part of the reason that Oliva convened the roundtable discussion was because of the feedback, at times impolite, that he said he has received from community members who are concerned about the lack of any new housing development in the city.

In particular, Oliva said he has fielded complaints from representatives of both El Centro Regional Medical Center and Naval Air Facility El Centro that the facilities have found it challenging to recruit experienced personnel to the region because of its apparent lack of housing options.

Going forward, Oliva said he also plans to solicit feedback from seniors and students about their respective housing needs.

Joining city officials at the roundtable discussion were local landowners, Realtors, and representatives of the Imperial Irrigation District, Desert Valley’s Building Association, and Central Union High School District.

Sherry Cowie, president of Prince & Associates Realtors, said the city’s comparably high development impact fees are a major hurdle for attracting any additional housing development.

In El Centro, those development impact fees add up to about $17,000 per housing unit, compared to about $13,000 for Brawley, $11,000 for Calexico and about $7,000 for Imperial, according to information provided by city officials.

Development impact fees are a source of revenue that allow the city to offset the expenses associated with a development project’s impact to the city’s infrastructure.

For a housing developer that wants to construct 200 homes, those fees add up to about $1 million, Cowie said.

“No developer is going to come down here and pony up $2 million before they even sell a home,” Cowie said.

Besides recommending certain measures that the city should adopt, real estate and homebuilding representatives further expressed a desire to work with other local stakeholders to address concerns outside of the city’s purview.

One such concern was related to the costs related to repositioning Imperial Irrigation District infrastructure that is located adjacent to proposed development projects. Another concern dealt with the lack of IID electrical substations in certain areas of the city and whose absence deterred future development since the cost of building such a substation would fall on a developer.

Imperial Irrigation District officials present during the roundtable responded that the agency has been receptive to local cities’ needs whenever the repositioning of IID infrastructure is being considered as part of a development project.

Yet, the agency is largely constrained by the policies it has in place and that stakeholders would be wise to confer with one another and IID’s Board of Directors to request any changes in policies, they said.

According to the city’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which is a state housing law mandate that quantifies housing needs, the city of El Centro must build some 3,442 units by 2029, if it is to meet its eight-year planning goals.

Of those housing units, about 1,500 would be designated as market rate and about 1,000 dedicated for very low-income residents, according to information the city provided at the roundtable meeting.

Tom DuBose, president of DuBose Design Group, said he was encouraged by the roundtable discussion and urged stakeholders to continue to work together to ensure additional housing can be developed in El Centro.

It wasn’t that long ago that the city had shied away from promoting or desiring new housing, but that appears to have changed, he said.

“We got to figure out a way to continue to make this affordable,” DuBose said. “It’s not about the developer, it’s about homebuyers and what they can qualify for.”