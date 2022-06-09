Calexico Bulldog is Valley’s Sole Gates Scholar

CALEXICO — The Imperial Valley’s only Bill Gates Millennium Scholarship winner for the 2021-22 school year almost wasn’t.

Angel De Dios, like many of his classmates, had been encouraged by plenty of Calexico High officials to apply to the program early on in the school year. But he almost didn’t.

In years past De Dios had known a fair share of Bulldogs who as seniors had unsuccessfully applied to the prestigious nationwide scholarship program for minority students. Thinking that he would fare no better, he was reluctant to follow suit and waited until the very last day to submit his application.

“I applied one hour before it was due,” the 18-year-old said. “I just thought that I wasn’t fit to get a scholarship like that.”

The purpose of the scholarship program is to provide financial assistance to minority students with high academic and leadership promise.

And while De Dios’ academic proficiency is best demonstrated by the fact that he is graduating near the top of his class, his leadership promise is no less tangible, as evidenced by the influence he has had on his peers.

Yet, the feeling that he was unfit to be a Gates Scholar lingered well after he had mailed his application packet. But as the initial applicant pool of about 40,000 was successively whittled down to several hundred, which included him, he began to take the matter more seriously.

So serious that he spent the good part of a day drafting, revising and finalizing the personal essay he was required to submit during a second round of selections. Serious enough that during a subsequent oral interview he went off script and volunteered personal information about himself that wasn’t in response to any question posed to him by his interviewers.

The impromptu disclosure was his way to make up for an interview session that De Dios said he felt had gone less than stellar up to that moment.

During the initial formal interview, he talked of course about his soon becoming a first-generation college student whose parents immigrated to the United States from Mexico when he was barely old enough to start primary school. He spoke of his numerous Advanced Placement courses and the high test scores he earned. Yet, the overall dialogue left him feeling slightly uneasy with his performance.

“I felt as if that was everyone’s story and I wasn’t sure what was special about me,” De Dios said.

So, he asked if he could divulge a little more about himself. And with his interlocutors’ approval, De Dios told them about how he has increasingly become a positive influence on his classmates through his involvement with extracurricular clubs and activities.

Some of those activities include helping feed individuals experiencing homelessness through a club he and other teens helped found called Familia del Valle. During his junior year, De Dios helped run, organize and compose music for the Mighty Bulldog Band not long after learning to play a keyboard instrument.

Other students, he said, found inspiration in his willingness to speak publicly at Calexico Unified School District board meetings in support of the teachers’ union that had been in protracted contract negotiations with the district.

Aside from his academic competency, De Dios said he thinks his influence on his classmates had impressed the interviewers for the Gates Scholarship.

“I believe that was also part of the things that lifted me up,” he said.

Service organization Familia del Valle’s distribution team is shown in Slab City in 2020 when the group provided donations to the homeless in the Niland and Slab City areas. Among the group are Familia del Valle’s core members, Camila Musso (second from left), Vanessa Kilps (third from left), Angel de Dios (fourth), and Yomar Aguilar (seventh). | COURTESY PHOTO

Stanford University Bound

Of the 17 universities and colleges De Dios applied to, he was accepted to 14. Ultimately, he elected to attend Stanford University, where he will study political science.

His political awakening came at a rather early age, thanks to two older siblings who often spoke to him about politics and social justice issues. Later, in response to a school shooting elsewhere, De Dios had asked his junior high school principal if they could commemorate the tragedy with a campus-wide moment of silence.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, along with widespread civil unrest that was prompted by deadly use of force incidents by law enforcement officials across the nation. The events were something of a wake-up call for De Dios, who prior to then hadn’t realized just how much his and his family and friends’ lives were impacted by such turmoil and how much he enjoyed being an advocate and organizer.

“I never connected the dots until my sophomore year, when I was realizing that maybe politics is what I like,” he said.

In choosing Stanford, De Dios said the financial incentives it offered him to attend made it worthwhile. A recent campus visit also helped convince him that it was a right fit.

“Stanford has a different social scene which is very uplifting,” De Dios said. “It’s very diverse compared to the other schools.”

This summer he has plans to enroll in a bridge program at the Palo Alto campus that will allow him to attend class and live on campus. While there, De Dios said he is also hoping to participate in a summer internship or maybe find a part-time job.

Though the financial assistance that Stanford is offering him, as well as the Gates Scholarship, pretty much ensures that he can subsist without any additional income, the idea of possibly having idle time on his hands does not suit him.

“I feel terrible if I don’t do anything,” he said.

‘Immigrant Guilt’

A cursory look at De Dios’ level of engagement both off and on the campus bears this assessment out.

As a junior high student, he joined MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement) and was a supporter of Relay for Life. Later in high school, he enrolled in political science, music literature and American Sign Language courses at Imperial Valley College.

His high school years have seen his involvement with the Principal’s Club, Upward Bound programs, and the campus’ folklorico dancers. Additionally, he was the class secretary for Calexico High’s Class of 2022, a member of the Asian Pacific Youth Leadership Club, and a past summer participant of LEDA (Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America).

De Dios said he even has a specific term, called “immigrant guilt,” to describe the unease that he said he feels when he is not keeping busy.

“I do feel that guilt and I think it’s normal for any immigrant or person descended from immigrants to feel like they’re not using their time to be productive,” he said.

He equates the feeling with his father’s strong work ethic and sense of values, which have served as guideposts for Angel’s sense of motivation and achievement.

“He pretty much never rests or slows down, and that kind of went over to me and my studies,” said De Dios, who is the youngest of three siblings.