WHATMATTERS: CA’s Primary is One Day Away. Do Voters Care?

Although a whopping 81.5% of eligible Californians were registered to vote as of May 23 — the highest percentage heading into a gubernatorial primary election in 68 years — just 13% had returned their ballot as of Saturday, per a tracker from Political Data Inc.

If this trend continues, California could potentially break its low-turnout record, set during the 2014 primary election, when just 25.17% of registered voters cast ballots, the Los Angeles Times reports. That’s despite every active registered voter receiving a mail-in ballot — and also having the option to vote in person.

Why the apparent apathy? Well, when the races for state controller and insurance commissioner are among the most exciting on the ballot, it’s understandable why many Californians aren’t chomping at the bit.

Indeed, for many voters, the statewide primary seems to be a largely perfunctory affair. The biggest takeaway from a Friday poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times: The incumbents in three major races are light-years ahead of their challengers, and will likely easily gather enough votes to secure one of two spots in the November general election.

Let’s take a deeper look at those two races:

In a 90-minute interview with CalMatters, gubernatorial candidate Shellenberger spills the beans on why he left the Democratic Party, how he would handle California’s homelessness crisis and why he changed his mind on drug policy. CalMatters’ Alexei Koseff has the highlights, including Shellenberger’s unique political philosophy: “I’m a liberal in my compassion for the vulnerable. I’m libertarian in my passion for freedom. I’m conservative in my belief that civilization is required for both.”

And, as criminal justice debates intensify, attorney general candidates are divided on a new law requiring the California Department of Justice to investigate police shootings of unarmed civilians, CalMatters' Nigel Duara reports.

Narrowing the field of candidates seeking to fill an unusually high number of vacant seats in the state Legislature has high stakes: As Los Angeles Times editorial writer Laurel Rosenhall put it, “Turnover in the Legislature is your chance to shape how California handles the most important issues of our time.” Yet national attention is largely fixed on a handful of other Tuesday races. They include:

Democratic Assemblymember Robert Rivas on the floor on May 31, 2022. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

From CalMatters political extraordinaire Ben Christopher: A funny thing happened a little after noon Friday: As if prompted by a Robert Rivas-shaped bat signal, a handful of Democratic lawmakers jumped on Twitter at roughly the same time to cheer on the Salinas Democrat for attaining the presumptive role of next Speaker of the California Assembly.

Emphasis on the word “presumptive.”

Rivas attempted to secure an agreement from current speaker Anthony Rendon that he would soon step down and Rivas would replace him. But Rendon declined to offer that assurance, prompting Rivas’ supporters and Rendon’s loyalists to scrum behind closed doors for six hours last week.

The result: Rendon acknowledged that Rivas had secured “the support of a majority of the current Democratic Caucus.” But he did not specifically agree to a transition plan and vowed to keep his job until “at least” the end of the legislative session.

Some of Rivas’ backers seem to have come to a different understanding — or are least hoping to tweet his future speakership into existence.

At 12:19 p.m. Friday, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Woodland posted her congratulations.

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Woodland posted her congratulations. Three minutes later, Costa Mesa’s Cottie Petrie-Norris proclaimed Rivas “Speaker-elect,” a title traditionally reserved for a member who has actually been elected by the full Assembly.

Costa Mesa’s Cottie Petrie-Norris proclaimed Rivas “Speaker-elect,” a title traditionally reserved for a member who has actually been elected by the full Assembly. Then came a “ congrats ” from San Diego’s Akilah Weber, before Santa Rosa’s Jim Wood closed things out with a more cautious tweet: “Sincerely wish them both the best for a smooth & peaceful transition.”

from San Diego’s Akilah Weber, before Santa Rosa’s Jim Wood closed things out with a more cautious tweet: “Sincerely wish them both the best for a smooth & peaceful transition.” Meanwhile, Rivas told Fox 11’s Elex Michaelson that he and Rendon “will begin meeting weekly” starting this week.

that he and Rendon “will begin meeting weekly” starting this week. The catch: Rendon’s office has yet to confirm the meetings will focus on a transition plan or take place regularly. “I don’t have more information on that meeting right now or whether it’s reoccurring,” Rendon spokesperson Katie Talbot told me Sunday.

Addressing gun violence, 3 ways

Gov. Gavin Newsom, flanked by state lawmakers, discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas during a press conference in Sacramento on May 25, 2022. Photo by Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo

A sampling of recent headlines underscores that California, despite having the strictest gun laws in the nation, is not immune from the threat of gun violence: A San Jose Safeway employee was fatally shot Sunday. A second-grade student recently brought a loaded gun to a Sacramento school. Three Lake Elsinore graduation ceremonies were cancelled after authorities received a tip that some students planned to bring firearms. Police arrested a teenage boy for allegedly trying to recruit other students to “participate in a mass shooting and/or bombing” at a Berkeley high school. And, following last week’s mass shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical building, two nurses and a doctor were stabbed Friday at a Southern California hospital.

Here’s a look at how California is responding to the violence and vitriol:

But some say more needs to be done. Survivors of sexual and domestic violence and their advocates denounced the lack of funding for violence prevention programs in the Legislature’s placeholder budget framework.

The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, VALOR, the Alliance for Boys and Men of Color, and the Culturally Responsive Domestic Violence Network said in a statement: “After numerous incidents of violence have dominated news headlines in recent weeks, we have heard California leaders making calls for actions that can prevent future violence. … To see those proclamations … not being met with investments in programs proven to prevent violence is outright irresponsible and ignores the overwhelming demand for prevention, innovative interventions, and holistic support.”

COVID, monkeypox spread in California

Commuters wearing face masks exit and board a train at MacArthur BART station in Oakland, Alameda County, on April 13, 2022. Photo by Ray Chavez, Bay Area News Group

As California’s COVID-19 test positivity rates continue to rise — the statewide seven-day average passed 8% last week — masks are coming back with a vengeance. Starting today, Sacramento City Unified School District will once again require them for all students and staff, and face coverings have already been mandated at most indoor spaces in Alameda County, Berkeley Unified School District, UCLA and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday categorized 13 of California’s 58 counties as having high community levels of COVID-19, the first time since mid-March that any county in the state had received such a designation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

the first time since mid-March that any county in the state had received such a designation, according to the Los Angeles Times. And Los Angeles County is inching closer to that level, which health officials have said would trigger a new indoor mask mandate.

Alas, suspected monkeypox cases are also on the rise in California. San Francisco reported its first suspected case Friday, a day after Los Angeles County reported one. Meanwhile, Sacramento County officials have confirmed three monkeypox cases. For more, check out CalMatters’ tracker of confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases in California, nestled within our explainer on symptoms, transmission and treatment.

CalMatters Commentary CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Four towns and four stories frame California’s housing crunch. Unjust sentencing law overdue for reform: Californians shouldn’t be sentenced to death or life without parole if they didn’t kill anyone or intend for anyone to die, argues Yvette McDowell of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership.

