SOFTBALL: Bulldogs Dominate All-DL Selections

CALEXICO — The CIF-San Diego Section Division III champion Calexico High School softball team had 10 girls earn All-Desert League distinction for the 2022 season, including seven girls getting named to the All-DL First Team.

Calexico High School junior pitcher Valeria Ruiz earned Pitcher of the Year honors in the Desert League for her strong play this season. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO

Heading the list of Bulldogs was senior third baseman Liah Valdez who was named the DL Player of the Year for her work this season. Valdez batted .586 this season and led the team with 51 hits, 40 runs scored, three triples and nine home runs.

The Bulldogs went a perfect 9-0 in Desert League play then won four straight playoff games to capture the CIF-SDS Division III title, including defeating rival Holtville 4-3 in the semifinals and then again 4-2 in the championship game at UCSD in La Jolla.

For that success, Calexico fourth-year coach Jenny Lopez was named the DL Coach of the Year.

The Bulldogs swept all the top season-ending awards with junior pitcher Valeria Ruiz being named the DL Pitcher of the Year for her work in the circle.

The other Bulldogs named to the All-DL First Team were senior centerfielder Andrea Lopez, senior shortstop Shanelle Gascon, senior catcher Natalie Gonzalez, junior infielder Fernanda Cano and freshman outfielder Carolina Chong.

The DL First Teamers from Imperial were Hannah Johnson, Jayden Rutledge and Andrea De La Trinidad. From Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe, the First Team selections were sophomore Charlie Dagnino, junior Cadence Krisell and senior Hadley Phipps.

Rounding out the DL First Team from Calipatria was senior Emily Gamboa and senior Kylie Lyerly.

Calexico had three players earn All-DL Second Team recognition in senior Alyssa Galaviz and sophomores Victoria Vallejo and Jackie Robles.

From Imperial on the Second Team was Arlett Tirado, Alexa Robles and Jalen Gutierrez. Calipatria’s Second-Team honors went to junior Kimberly Gamboa, senior April Garcia and sophomore Lily Pence.