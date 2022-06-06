Holtville Man, 41, Dies in Highway 78 Collision

BRAWLEY — A Holtville man died in a traffic collision at the intersection of Highway 78 and Butters Road east of Brawley on Sunday morning, June 5, according to California Highway Patrol.

The 41-year-old Holtville man, whose identity was not immediately available from the Imperial County Coroner’s Office, appears to have died from blunt-force trauma injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 7:05 a.m.

The Holtville man was traveling northbound on Butters Road, when he entered into the intersection and into the path of a pickup driven by Brawley resident Dean Acevedo, age 20, who was traveling east on Highway 78, the Highway Patrol report states.

When Acevedo’s vehicle collided with the left side of the Holtville man’s vehicle, the unrestrained Holtville resident was ejected onto the roadway, according to the press release.

The force of the collision also caused Acevedo’s pickup to overturn into the nearby Orita Canal. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley.

Highway Patrol states that “impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.”

Although the Highway Patrol report makes no mention of it, the Holtville man did appear to have entered the intersection despite having the only posted stop sign.