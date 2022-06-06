BASEBALL: Calexico’s Veliz is DL Player of the Year

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School Baseball team rattled off a 15-game winning streak this season, swept through the Desert League with a perfect 9-0 record and made it to the semifinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs.

Calexico High School freshman pitcher Derek Carrillo was named to the All-Desert League First Team for his efforts this season. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO

Key to that success was the play of junior infielder Leo Veliz who was named the DL Player of the Year for his success. Veliz batted better than .600 this season and led the Bulldogs in every offensive category, including hits, runs, doubles, triples and home runs.

Other Bulldogs named to the All-DL First Team were senior infielder Angel Hernandez, junior outfielder Tony Lopez, sophomore outfielder Manuel Cano and freshman pitcher Derek Carrillo.

For all the team’s success this season, Calexico head coach Ricky Guzman was named DL Coach of the Year.

Calipatria High sophomore pitcher Tyler Sadberry was named the DL Pitcher of the Year, and he was joined on the First Team by fellow Hornets senior catcher Zachary Leal and sophomore utility player Octavio Alvarez.

Representing Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe on the First Team was junior outfielder Xzavier Bejarano, junior infielder Parker Loureiro, junior infielder Xavier Pinion and senior pitcher David Luna.

The three Bulldogs were named to the All-DL Second Team were junior infielder Orlando Llamas, junior pitcher Andre Valdez and junior pitcher Nick Navarro.

Calipatria had five players named to the Second Team in senior infielders Seth Cruz and Diego Alegria, sophomore infielder Diego Romero and senior outfielders Johnny Sadberry and Manuel Salinas.

The three players from Palo Verde on Second Team were junior outfielder Matthew Robertson, junior catcher Nick Mojica and senior utility player J.C. Phipps.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High’s lone representative on the All-DL team came from junior pitcher Leo Olea who earned a spot on the Second Team.