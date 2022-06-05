One Dead, One Injured in El Centro Shooting

EL CENTRO — A male juvenile in his late teens was killed and one adult male was injured in an apparent shooting at a house party near Fifth Street and Heil Avenue in El Centro late Saturday night, June 4, according to police.

El Centro police were called out to reports of a shooting around 11:54 p.m., where they found the teen in the street still alive and attempted to perform emergency medical aid, according to an El Centro Police Department press release sent out Sunday afternoon, June 5.

The teen was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Just as officers were arriving at ECRMC, a second gunshot victim, an adult Hispanic male, had been brought to the hospital, the press release states. He was flown out of Imperial County to a trauma center.

Witnesses told authorities that two subjects were in a fight with each other at a house party, and the argument spilled out into the street where the shooting occurred, according to police.

Although the incident was said to be in the 400 block of Heil, El Centro Deputy Police Chief Robert Sawyer said the shooting apparently occurred closer to the Fifth Street end of the block.

Multiple individuals were involved in the altercation and several suspects are still being sought, police said. This case is still an active investigation.

Social media posts stated a helicopter landed at nearby Stark Field to transport one or more victims. Also, reports were that at least one victim was sent to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley and that possibly three individuals were seen running near Hamilton Avenue. None of that information could immediately be confirmed.

Those with any information that could assist in bringing the suspect or suspects to justice, are encouraged to contact El Centro police Investigations Bureau in person, by phone at 760-352-2113, or social media.

(This story was updated at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, June 5.)