‘Baywatch’ Bulldog Edition: Lifeguards in Training

CALEXICO — Fifty-three former and current Calexico High and Aurora High students took part in a lifeguard orientation at the Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center hoping to get one of 40 available jobs.

With public pools starting to open for the summer, Calexico’s pool is in need lifeguards, and all sorts of young adults with varying skill levels showed up in advance of the scheduled June 11 opening of the Bulldog pool to the public.

Some of the youths were swim team members, others came with a love for swimming, and of course, some just came seeking a paying summer job.

“I just see it as a fun opportunity, especially since I like swimming, just to teach someone that,” said 17-year-old Richard Luna at the May 28 orientation, which also included a lifeguard certification.

Richard is not on the Calexico High swim team, but he said he has always seen himself as a future lifeguard. He looks forward to sharing his own love for swimming with everyone who comes to the pool.

The orientation/certification was a first-time program initiated at Calexico High through a collaboration between Calexico Unified School District’s Sparks Extended Learning and the Migrant Learning Program.

Part of the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification is to be able to swim 12 laps back and forth across the pool in 10 minutes in a test of endurance. Certification supervisor Rebecca Corfman (standing) looks on as the prospective lifeguards swim on May 28 at the Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Calexico Unified School District Family Resource Center and Student Services coordinator Hortencia Armendariz said the district plans to have the 40 hires fully certified by the American Red Cross in time for summer swim lessons to start. Calexico Unified will be paying each lifeguard $20 an hour, a nice paycheck for students looking for a summer job. The lifeguard program will cost the district $12,000, Armendariz said.

The certification classes did come with a $20 cost, but the Calexico Unified program underwrote what would normally be a $300 tab. El Centro Aquatic Center supervisor Rebecca Corfman oversaw the May 28 orientation.

Being a lifeguard has always been one of 19-year-old Aurora High School graduate Gerardo Armendariz’s aspirations since he was younger.

“I saw my cousins all as lifeguards, I wanted to be one, too,” he said. “I just like swimming.”

Friends Jaquelyn Dupree and Oscar Morales came out to take the test at the suggestion of their P.E. teacher, and each did it for different reasons. Dupree said it was for a love of swimming. Morales likes swimming, but definitely said he likes that he will make money.

“I think it’s the easiest sport, and I like to have fun,” Jaquelyn said. “We want to make sure the kids are safe and they can have fun in the pool.”

Calexico Unified School District’s Hortencia Armendariz (from left) explains the brick retrieving test to George Robledo, Jacquelyn Dupree and Mari-Lu Hernandez during the Calexico Unified School District’s lifeguard orientation and certification on May 28 at the Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The certification involved two major tests for the prospective lifeguards, including a 300-yard, or 12-lap swim which left many gasping at the end. There was also a diving test that involved lifting a 10-pound brick from the deepest end of the pool, with the brick representing a person’s head and having to keep it above the water. Both tests were timed at 10 minutes and 1 minute, 30 seconds, respectively.

The rest of the training involved an online test that applicants were to study for, CPR training, and water safety instruction. Corfman also gave the students a breakdown of what would be expected of them as lifeguards and to take the commitment seriously since they will be what stands between the swimmers and a worst-case scenario.

“In lifeguarding, you are literally guarding people’s lives. You are the responsible person here at the pool, and you are here to make sure people are secure in and out of the water,” Corfman told the gathered applicants.

Those who passed the test will be lifeguards for the whole summer at the Bulldog Aquatic Center, watching over the public swims but also teaching children how to swim. Calexico Unified’s Hortencia Armendariz is particularly excited that this year the program will include free swim lessons for children and teenagers. Teens have usually not been included.

“When I was at the high school recruiting, there were a lot of high schoolers that didn’t know how to swim, and honestly that broke my heart,” Armendariz said. “And when I know we have teenagers that don’t know how to swim, I imagine that all the little brothers and sisters don’t know how to swim.”

Even those who did not pass the tests on May 28 were encouraged to try again. Seventeen-year-old Morgan Curiel was one of those who did not swim under the 10-minute limit for the 300 yards. He wants to come back and try again.

“I know I can do it,” he said. “I just feel I was not prepared enough, and I feel if I can get some practice, I can do it.”

Corfman said the date for the retests were to be determined at a later date and would be announced through emails to the registered participants.

Vincent Vasquez (right) and Gerardo Armendariz take a second to catch their breath between laps during the endurance part of the lifeguard certification test on May 28 at the Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Swim lesson schedules had not been released yet at the time of reporting but will be worked out once all 40 lifeguard positions have been filled with licensed individuals, Armendariz said. She said she wants to start the swim lessons by June 20, when everyone is water safety instruction certified.

The Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center is a joint-use facility between the Calexico Unified School District and the city of Calexico. The $7.4 million project consisted of $2.7 million in state funding from a California Parks and Recreation Department grant, Calexico’s Measure H bond revenue, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Opened on June 10, 2016, the aquatic center replaced the former pool that was destroyed in 2010 Easter earthquake.

On Tuesday, June 7, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is to consider $5,000 in community benefit funds to help pay for the summer pool program.

On May 28, Esmeralda Garcia with the Calexico Migrant Learning Program said she is excited at the prospect of teaching more youths how to swim.

“Not only are we educating our own students, but then we are giving back to the community because they (the students) are going to be the ones here making sure all our kids make it home safely,” Garcia said.

“We are investing in the future of our students because our young students are going to grow up being excited about the pool, being safe at the pool, and then maybe aspiring to be a lifeguard when they get into high school.”