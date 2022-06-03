June 5, 2022
TRENDING NOW
Trending
Now
Week
Month
One Dead, One Injured in El Centro Shooting
Calipatria High Celebrates 100
th
Graduating Class
Motorist Dies in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Brawley
Home
Top Stories
Top Stories
Covering stories that matter to the community.
‘Baywatch’ Bulldog Edition: Lifeguards in Training
SOFTBALL: Calexico Clinches CIF Title With 4-2 Win Over Rival Holtville
Show Me the (Campaign) Money!
Sections
Featured Stories
Local News
Regional News
Sports
Public Safety
Opinion
Education
Business
Agriculture
California
Community Briefs
Obituaries
COVID-19
Election Coverage
Lithium Valley
Legal Notices
Legal Notices
LEGAL NOTICES: June 2, 2022
LEGAL NOTICES: May 26, 2022
LEGAL NOTICE: May 23, 2022
E-Editions
About Us
See all results
Reading
LEGAL NOTICES: June 2, 2022
Share
Tweet
English
▼
X
Arabic
Chinese (Simplified)
English
Korean
Spanish
Home
Legal Notices
In
Legal Notices
LEGAL NOTICES: June 2, 2022
Calexico Chronicle
on
June 3, 2022
Share
attorney-murray-notice-of-probate-6852
Download
husd-notice-of-budget-9108
Download
fbns-ocean-zone-6854
Download
fbns-nutri-moringa-6853
Download
fbns-cts-enterprises-6372
Download
fbns-kallac-6373
Download
LEGAL_PAGES-11_revised
Download
LEGAL_PAGES-12
Download
LEGAL_PAGES-13
Download
LEGAL_PAGES-14_REVISED
Download
Previous
Calipatria High Celebrates 100
th
Graduating Class
Next
Eagles Graduate, Prepare to Leave the Nest
Home
Top Stories
Sections
Featured Stories
Local News
Regional News
Sports
Public Safety
Opinion
Education
Business
Agriculture
California
Community Briefs
Obituaries
COVID-19
Election Coverage
Lithium Valley
Legal Notices
E-Editions
About Us
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
Imperial County news
Calexico News
Calexico Chronicle
Covid-19
COVID
See all results
More Stories
IVC Student Competing in Miss California Pageant