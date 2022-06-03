Eagles Graduate, Prepare to Leave the Nest

EL CENTRO — As some 540 Southwest High School seniors crossed the stage to accept their diplomas, retiring English teacher Catherine Drew stood at the bottom of the ramp, giving her students back six-word stories they had written about the future they envisioned when they finally leave the nest.

“We were studying Ernest Hemingway’s famous six-word story … I wanted them to have them back, to take with them as they move forward in their lives,” Drew said.

Catherine Drew, one of Southwest High School’s English teachers, holds a six-word story about of the future of student Gabby Martinez, whose story simply read, “Twice across the stage, two diplomas,” during Southwest High School’s graduation on Wednesday, June 1. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

She greeted dozens of students with open arms, giving back the handwritten note cards written by students like Gabby Martinez, whose story simply read, “Twice across the stage, two diplomas.”

Southwest High School’s graduation on Wednesday night, June 1 in El Centro brought to the forefront many students stories, some looking to the future with excitement, some with nervousness. For 17-year-old Salma Garcia, she is just grateful she made it this far.

Crossing the stage in a cap that was decorated to say, “I Survived,” Garcia became the first member of her family to graduate high school. Garcia explained that no member of her immediate family had either survived or graduated from high school due to issues relating to drug use.

Having managed to get out of that situation, Garcia moved from home to home until she was taken in by her cousins, who were able to help stabilize her life. This gave her not only the opportunity to be the first to graduate high school, but also to be the first to attend college as she will be enrolling at Imperial Valley College this fall.

“Given where I came from, I really never thought I would make it this far, but I survived,” Garcia said.

Eighteen-year-old friends Haley Houston and Reese Van Der Linden will also be attending college this fall, with both planning to attend Arizona State University, where they plan to study to become teachers.

This close set of friends arrived at the graduation together, though they differed in how they felt about graduating. Van Der Linden expressed excitement and nervousness about the future, but Houston said she is sad at the idea of graduating.

Friends Haley Houston (left) and Reese Van Der Linden (right) were excited and nervous to graduate from Southwest High School together on Wednesday night, June 1. Both will soon be attending Arizona State University where they both plan to study to become teachers. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I feel kind of sad. I mean, we’re going to be real adults now, and everything is changing … It just makes me a little sad,” Houston said.

Eighteen-year-old Ricardo Cortez, much like Van Der Linden, said he was excited and very relieved to graduate, as ran to get in line for the graduation.

While Cortez didn’t share what field of study he was going into, he did say he would be attending IVC in the fall with the intention of transferring to San Diego State University to finish his bachelor’s degree.

Before disappearing around a corner, Cortez left a special message to the family who supported him through his high school journey:

“I want to thank my sisters because they’re like my mentors,” Cortez said. “They know what I need to do, and they’ve went through what I’ve been through, and what I’m doing right now, so they know the right path that I should take.”

Chanakya Prasad Valmiki jokes about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markel’s separation from the royal family was a disastrous event during her address to her graduating classmates at Southwest High School’s graduation on Wednesday, June 1. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Words of Wisdom for Class of 2022

During most high school graduations, it is customary for the top graduates to give speeches during graduation, but that was not the case with Southwest’s graduation. Instead, the school chose to have seniors submit speeches with the two being chosen to speak.

The first speaker to the podium was Krystal Stephanie Flores, who’s gentle speech primarily focused on the future, and encouraging her fellow students to pursue their dreams. As she spoke, she reminded her classmates of all they’ve already accomplished and assured them they will accomplish much more in the coming years.

“I look forward to seeing all the wonderful people you become,” Flores said.

The second speaker was Chanakya Prasad Valmiki, whose boisterous speech focused on all the achievements they had despite the hardships they were dealt, joking that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markel’s separation from the royal family was a disastrous event.

The final “graduate” to speak during Southwest High School’s graduation on June 1 was Principal Matt Phillips, who graduated into retirement with the Class of 2022 on Wednesday, June 1. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Getting back on track, Valmiki spoke to the hardships that the pandemic brought to the students, which robbed them of close to a third of their high school experience and isolated the students from their friends.

Not one to dwell on the negative, Valmiki quickly moved to talk about the school’s and his classmates’ accomplishments over the year, like three successful sports seasons and the awards the FFA students received, among others.

“We may have been gone for a while, but we came back with a bang,” Valmiki said.

The final “graduate” to speak was Principal Matt Phillips, who graduated into retirement with the Class of 2022. Philips has served as principal at Southwest for the last five years, after previously having been principal at Wilson Junior High School and a superintendent at Meadows Union School District.

“I am so proud and excited to get to graduate right along with you, Class of 2022,” Phillips said.