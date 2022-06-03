Calipatria High Celebrates 100th Graduating Class

CALIPATRIA — Calipatria High School’s class president, 17-year-old Michael Luellen had felt like graduation day would never come, and that he and the other 74 students of Calipatria High School’s 100th graduating class of seniors would stay in high school forever.

Walking into the gym on Thursday evening, June 2 for graduation, the reality of the end of high school and the beginning of life hit him hard.

“When I walked in and I saw the blue and gold, I was like, ‘wow, this is amazing and it’s actually happening,’” Michael said. “It’s surreal.”

Along with his money leis and other neck wear, Michael wore a special sash across his shoulders in honor of his mother, who died two months prior to Thursday’s graduation. On his tassel was woven a coin with images of his mother and father, who died in 2016, so that he had both of his parents walking alongside him across the stage.

Michael Luellen is in tears as he hugs his grandmother after Calipatria High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday night, June 2. It was an emotional night for Michael, whose mother died two months ago. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s a little bit sad, because my mom would have been first on the list as someone I would see at my graduation, and to not have her here … it hits home, but I know that she would be happy,” he said.

Michael is planning to attend Arizona State University, where he will go into political science with the goal of returning home to run for county supervisor in the future.

Class of 2022 valedictorian, Isabel Regalato, was excited to get on with her life and to see what her college chapter will have in store for her. There were some worries that COVID might not let everything go according to plan this year, but it all worked out for the 18-year-old.

Regalato will be attending Texas Christian University on a full ride chancellor’s scholarship and honors scholarship with plans to major in biology to either be a small animal veterinarian or return home to run her family’s business.

Isabel Regalato (left) and April Garcia (right) hold onto each other while having a quick pep talk right before the start of the graduation ceremony for Calipatria High School’s Class of 2022 on Thursday night, June 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I’m ready. We’ve been waiting for this. The last four years went by really quickly, so it’s kind put everything into perspective,” Regalato said. “It’s like, ‘Oh wow, it’s here!’”

Salutatorian April Garcia said she was excited to graduate but was a little sad to know that this chapter of her life is over. The 18-year-old reminisced on the past four years leading up to her graduation night, all the hard work that went into getting her top-10 slot, and seeing the classmates she grew up with surrounding her.

“We’ve all been together in school for 12 years, so it’s crazy to see everyone growing up and now we’re finally going across that stage,” Garcia said.

Garcia earned the Helen Lackey Cox award, named after the wife of Calipatria High School’s first principal, E. Lester Cox. The award is given to the student who best demonstrates strong character and scholarship. Garcia plans to attend the University of California San Diego to pursue a major in biology.

Seventeen-year-old Bradley Beltran, who was one of the Class of 2022’s top 10, was excited and ready to walk as everyone lined up to go across the stage. Seeing all of his classmates walk alongside him was going to make the experience even more memorable. He plans to go to Imperial Valley College and major in administrative justice for transfer.

Calipatria High School Principal Joe Derma embraces 17-year-old Seth Cruz, one of many students Derma held tightly right before they walked across the stage to accept their diplomas on Thursday night, June 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s been a long journey, imagining it from freshman year, and we made it,” Bradley said. There have been “some tough schedules, some not so tough classes, but overall, I did my best, made it here in Top 10.”

Under each student’s chair was a bottle of bubbles, a gift from Principal Joe Derma. Each year Derma gives the graduating class a small tangible gift be it cookies, rocks, flags, or a LEGO brick to serve as a memory of his words of advice.

The gift must have been poignant for Derma this year, as this was his last graduation in Calipatria. He is due to become the next principal of Southwest High School in El Centro.

The whimsical bubbles are to remind students to take a breath, be happy, and to not let others tell them they can’t continue on. Derma asked that when times are tough that the students open that bottle of bubbles and simply blow. “Will those bubbles change the situation? No, not at all, but they will provide some relief and a few moments to understand that as long as you have breath in your lungs you can keep going,” Derma said to the class, “You have a mission and those bubbles and that breath of your lungs will remind you that you are alive and quitting is not an option.”