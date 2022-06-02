EL CENTRO — Undersheriff Fred Miramontes raised $42,470 from more than 66 contributors since Jan. 1 and spent $17,618 in his bid to become sheriff-coroner, according to campaign disclosure forms filed with the Imperial County Elections Department as of Tuesday, May 31.

Miramontes’ rival, retired sheriff’s Deputy Hilton Smith, has raised $4,000 from two contributors, according to his Form 497, which shows contributions received. It isn’t clear how much money he has spent on his bid, or if Smith has raised more money, as Smith has not filed his Form 460 with the Imperial County Elections Department. The Form 460 shows contributions and expenditures.

Fred Miramontes

Miramontes’ contributions mostly came from agriculture and cattle businesses and law enforcement personnel. His single-largest contribution came from the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, which kicked in $4,900. He received 19 cash contributions of $1,000 or more, and 53 cash contributions ranging from $100 to $732.

Tom DuBose, president of DuBose Design Group, an architecture and planning firm based in El Centro, made the second-largest contribution to Miramontes’ campaign. DuBose picked up the tab for food, beverages and rent for a campaign event at the Stockmen’s Club in Brawley, valued at $2,604.

Miramontes’ next largest campaign contributions were three cash donations of $2,500 each. That money came from two local construction companies and one hay broker.

Smith’s largest contribution came from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which donated $3,000 to his campaign. Vo Medical Center donated $1,000 to Smith’s campaign.

Hilton West Smith

Miramontes and Smith see crime in Imperial County differently.

Miramontes has said that the No. 1 issue with crime is the no-bail schedule that has been in place since COVID began, meaning crimes have no bail and officers can only cite and release suspects. He has pledged to work with judges to amend the bail schedule.

Smith is proposing a program to reduce drug use, and in turn, crime and homelessness.

Smith worked with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 38 years, 18 of those years as a field-training officer.

The 1971 graduate of Central Union High School is a former National Guardsman and currently serves as the chief executive officer of Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley. He has vowed to crack down on pretextual traffic and pedestrian stops.

Miramontes has 45 years of law enforcement experience, 22 of which were in upper management. He has spent the last 15 years as undersheriff for the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s second in command.

Miramontes began as a patrol officer with the Brawley Police Department. After three years, Miramontes moved on to the California Highway Patrol, where he spent the next 29 years, the last seven as a lieutenant commander.

(Candidates Miramontes and Smith have been added to the campaign finance database; refer to our story, “Show Me the (Campaign) Money!” for instructions on how to use the document, Download below.)