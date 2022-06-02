en English
Southbound Highway 86 south of Carey Road was the site of a fatal accident on Wednesday, June 1. | GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE
Motorist Dies in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Brawley

BRAWLEY – An unidentified motorist was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in burst into flames after striking the rear end of a tractor the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1 near Brawley.

The incident occurred at about 3:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 86 south of Carey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

For reasons unknown, the unidentified driver of a 2015 Dodge Charger struck the rear of the tractor that was also driving southbound on Highway 86 and was driven by a 24-year-old El Centro resident, the CHP reported. The tractor’s driver did not sustain any injuries.

The unidentified motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatal collision remains under investigation and was too early to tell whether impairment was a factor, the CHP reported. 

