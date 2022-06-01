EL CAJON — The dream season for the Calexico High School softball team has ended.

After winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division III Championship on Saturday, May 28, the Bulldogs could not advance in the CIF Southern California Division III Regional Championship tournament as they lost 9-1 to top-seeded Granite Hills, winners of the CIF-SDS Division II title, in El Cajon on Tuesday, May 31.

Calexico High School senior Andrea Lopez heads to first base during the Bulldogs’ 9-1 loss to Granite Hills High in El Cajon on Tuesday, May 31, in the first round of the CIF Southern California Division III regional championships. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Bulldogs, seeded eighth in the Southern California regionals, fell behind 5-0 after the first inning and saw the deficit grow to 7-0 after the second.

Ultimately, fourth-year Calexico head coach Jenny Lopez said it was a celebratory game for the girls and the program.

“Today was extra icing on the cake – the sprinkles, the cherry, all that good stuff,” she said after the game. “Today’s a day that the ladies owned. It’s the first time in school history that the program goes to a state regional. So, there are tears of joy and obviously a sadness, not because we lost, but because it is an end of an era for a few of our girls.”

One Bulldogs senior made a memory to last a lifetime when senior outfielder Andrea Lopez smacked a 2-2 fastball over the center field wall in the sixth inning to get Calexico on the board.

Jenny Lopez said that long ball was a result of all the energy and effort the senior, her daughter, committed during her time in the program.

“It’s a culmination of all her hard work through the four years,” Jenny Lopez said of her senior centerfielder. “Her resiliency that she’s built, which began as a freshman coming up from the JV team and then getting through Covid and then coming and trying to make a statement for Calexico softball. She ended her season on a good note and I’m proud of that.”

Andrea Lopez added that that long ball was crucial in order to have a better result than her previous time at the plate.

“It felt good. Right off the bat I knew it was going to go over,” she said. “But going into that at-bat, I wanted to make sure I hit the ball hard. Especially after my last at-bat, I struck out, and as an athlete, all you want to do is come back harder.”

In the circle, Granite Hills was led by senior pitcher Taylor Rose, who threw a complete game and struck out nine Bulldogs. In addition, the Eagles hit three home runs, including going back-to-back in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 9-0.

There were a lot of firsts for this Calexico program this season to look back on for years to come.

Calexico High School senior catcher Natalie Gonzalez prepares to tag a runner from Granite Hills during the Bulldogs’ 9-1 loss in the first round of the CIF Southern California Division III Regional Championships in El Cajon on Tuesday, May 31. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

From competing in the Desert League for the first time, to being undefeated at home and in league play, this program will remember the 2022 season for the highs it brought, in addition to these players not playing as much over the last few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot of things that can be celebrated and I don’t think we acknowledged it,” Jenny Lopez said. “These girls went undefeated in league, undefeated in CIF. It had never happened in school program (history) that they won league and won CIF. This group of girls, none of them had playoff experience. Nobody had made a CIF appearance other than them, and they went all the way.

“We can only continue to grow stronger, do better and I’m proud. These girls didn’t lose a home game. They seemed to amaze me all year long.”

Catcher Natalie Gonzalez is one of five seniors on the Bulldogs’ roster. She said these seniors and returning players had to mix in some new faces, all while trying to grow the chemistry and play good softball down the stretch.

“Actually, half of our team was new,” Gonzalez said. “There was only about seven returners and five of us being seniors. We came into this season not knowing anything, who was trying out, who was going to be on the team, who was going to play where. All we could do was guide everybody, bring them in and it’s been a great impact. We have become a family and truly, we didn’t know these girls before February.



“Coach has always said, ‘We’ll go as far as our seniors take this team.’ Clearly, it worked.”

For the five seniors, resiliency and confidence was all they needed as it was challenged with dealing through a pandemic, new teammates and a CIF-SDS championship to close out their four-year career.

Calexico High School senior shortstop Shanelle Gascon covers third base to tag out a Granite Hills’ base runner during a first round game in the CIF Southern California Division III Regional Championships in El Cajon on Tuesday, May 31. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“Us five seniors have been here since the start of coach Jenny’s coaching career and we’ve been through so much,” Gonzalez said. “We got shut down because of Covid our second year. Our third year, we got started late and ended early.

“This fourth year, we went all out, tried to do our best and this is probably the best team we’ve ever played. It was amazing. It’s going to be sad to not be able to come back next year.”

Although the five seniors’ high school softball careers are over, Jenny Lopez said it is time to commemorate the success from this season with 24 victories, a league title, a CIF championship and the program’s first appearance in a state regional tournament.

“Well, we’re going to enjoy our wins,” Jennifer Lopez said. “I believe after winning league, winning CIF, we really haven’t been able to enjoy and savor the moment. The school, the district, our city has been wanting to celebrate us, so now we’re going to get to go home and celebrate.”