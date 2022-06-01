Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 24-30

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 24 through May 30.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

5:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to a three-vehicle traffic collision at the corner of La Brucherie Road and Heber Road in Heber.

5:43 a.m.: The Brawley Police Department requested assistance from deputies to help investigate a possible arson fire on West Legion Drive.

6:11 a.m.: Approximately 250 residents of the Salton City area suffered a 911 service outage.

8:30 a.m.: A subject on Winterhaven Drive in Winterhaven called deputies to report being assaulted with a plastic bucket. The caller advised that they were bleeding from the hand before yelling and disconnecting the line.

6:13 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover accident in front of Red Earth Casino in Salton Sea Beach.

6:37 p.m.: U.S. Border Patrol agents reported that they had detained a felon in possession of a firearm and a high-capacity magazine at the checkpoint on Highway 86 near Salton City.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

7:34 a.m.: A subject on San Pascal School Road in Winterhaven reported that he “believes he was poisoned through a shot in his neck, and he believes it was done purposely.” The man also said that he was short of breath and requested medical assistance.

10 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle in a canal at the corner of Keystone Road and Wiest Road near Brawley with an unconscious male subject inside.

7:55 p.m.: Deputies were called to the corner of Garst Road and West Bowles Road south of Calipatria after a fight broke out between four field workers.

9:22 p.m.: Deputies received reports of an accident involving a semi truck and a Cadillac on Interstate 8 in Winterhaven.

11 p.m.: A subject called deputies from Emerald Avenue in Winterhaven to advise that his mother’s boyfriend had hit two children, ages 12 and 6, over the head with a baseball bat and threatened them with a knife.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

8:05 a.m.: An employee at River’s Edge RV Park in Winterhaven reported that a subject was vandalizing things around the park and throwing rocks at elderly residents.

8:45 a.m.: Union Pacific Railroad employees reported spotting a deceased person on the tracks in the Glamis area.

9:35 a.m.: A subject contacted deputies from the Salton City area to report that a female subject reportedly had a 24-year-old male tied up and was refusing to let him leave.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

4:48 p.m.: The Yuma Police Department asked deputies to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was stolen from First Avenue. The vehicle, a 1996 Chevy Corsica with a towel covering the rear window, was described as “old, beat up and dirty.”

SATURDAY, MAY 28

7:41 p.m.: The Brawley Police Department requested assistance with a hostage situation on Steven Street involving a male subject holding a knife to the throat of a female subject who was bleeding. Children were also reported to be present in the home.

MONDAY, MAY 30

10:49 a.m.: A resident of Fillmore Drive in Salton City reported that he left his home for 15 minutes and returned to find his fence and his dogs missing.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

MONDAY, MAY 30

8:31 p.m.: A break-in was reported at the Holtville Taco Shop on Fifth Street.