CALEXICO — They came from near and far to deliver a heartfelt message on behalf of the immigrants who are detained at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility and other facilities like it.

And it was largely directed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the private detention company that is contracted by the federal government to house hundreds of individuals at the local facility.

“Shut it down,” the crowd of about 30 people repeatedly yelled aloud while standing outside IRDF the morning of Tuesday, May 31.

The messengers included a coalition of faith leaders and community activists who came from as far as the Bay Area and who had visited several other immigrant detention facilities in the state in the preceding days.

The pilgrimage’s itinerary was meant to call attention to the detainees’ plight which, regardless of the particular detention facility they might find themselves in, often report collective experiences of unsanitary housing conditions, inadequate medical care and retaliatory detainment practices.

“It’s been a powerful way to connect the dots between the different communities,” said Rev. Deborah Lee, executive director of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, which organized the statewide pilgrimage.

Yet, as straightforward as their message to “shut it down” was, it was also part of a larger conversation the Oakland-based Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity and its supporters were hoping to have with the wider community.

Pastor Allison Tanner, with the national Alliance of Baptists and the Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church of Oakland, second from left, led supporters in prayer at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility on Tuesday, May 31. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

That statewide dialogue specifically called for the facilities’ “just closure,” which demands that the tens of millions that annually go toward a facility’s operation would instead be reinvested in educational and employment opportunities that would improve the quality of life in a community and remove the carceral footprint such detention facilities create.

Growing up in El Centro, Juan Prieto said he saw firsthand how the prevalence of local and federal law enforcement agencies served to captivate young minds with the prospect of a well-paying career.

But as a “young commie,” Prieto said he found such an atmosphere stifling for progressive causes and restrictive for households and extended families who came to solely depend on law enforcement careers in place of more diverse alternatives.

“By design it’s kept that way,” Prieto, digital communications manager for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, said.

Prieto was one of several people who spoke during the prayer vigil, dubbed the Pilgrimage for a Better Future, at the Calexico-area facility, which is operated by Utah-based Management and Training Corp.

Those present also heard directly from IRDF detainee Donald Varela Fernandez, who alleged he received poor treatment from medical staff and detention officers prior to and after a medical procedure.

“Nobody should ever have to go through this,” Varela Fernandez told those gathered via a phone call from the facility that was amplified by a microphone connected to a speaker.

Local detainee Ramon Dominguez Gonzalez also spoke of the unsafe housing conditions that he and his fellow detainees are allegedly exposed to, including mold, toxic dust, noxious air and contaminated water.

“Those conditions not only affect our health, they also affect the staff that work in here,” Dominguez Gonzalez said via a phone call that was also broadcast by vigil organizers over the portable speaker.

Both Varela Fernandez and Dominguez Gonzalez are listed as petitioners in a civil rights complaint that the Interfaith Movement and a coalition of its supporters filed on their behalf with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

The January complaint alleges that the detainees are experiencing difficulty breathing, headaches and gastrointestinal pains because of the environmental health issues they reportedly have encountered in detention.

A third local detainee, Ulysses Vasquez, also spoke via a recorded phone message. He echoed some of the allegations that his fellow detainees recounted, and added that speaking out in such a manner exposed the detainees to retaliation from detention officers.

“It is comforting to know we are not alone,” Vasquez said in his recording.

Supporters of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity took part in a pilgrimage to statewide immigration detention centers that called for the facilities’ “just closures.” The pilgrimage arrived at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility on Tuesday, May 31. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The retaliation that he spoke of typically involves detainees being placed in solitary confinement, a place Vasquez found himself in shortly after detention officers observed him speaking with representatives of the DHS’ Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties during their visit in mid-May, said P.J. Podesta, an advocacy coordinator for the Oakland-based Innovation Law Lab’s anti-carceral legal organizing team.

When Vasquez questioned the officers about why he was being placed in solitary, one of the officers was reported to have told him that it was because Vasquez had spoken to the federal investigators, Podesta said.

The facility has the capacity to house more than 750 detainees. In December 2020, the DHS’ Office of Inspector General issued a report that determined U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which contracts with MTC to house detainees at IRDF, was engaging in practices that “threatened the health, safety, and rights of detainees.”

Specifically, the OIG report found that IRDF had violated standards for segregation, facility condition, medical grievances, and detainee communication.

The report was based on an unannounced February 2020 visit and found that some detainees were held in administrative segregation for periods of up to 22 to 23 hours a day, including two individuals who had been held in isolation for more than 300 days.

The OIG also found that parts of the facility were in poor condition, insufficient medical checks did not ensure proper detainee care, medical grievances and responses were not properly documented, and ICE communication with detainees was limited.

“Until ICE takes corrective action to address these violations of detention standards, the facility will be unable to ensure an environment that protects the health, safety, and rights of detainees,” the OIG report stated.

Following the release of the OIG report, corrective actions were taken to address the issues, MTC vice president of employee experience Issa Arnita stated in an email on May 26.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents,” Arnita said. “These issues have all since been resolved.”

Because the detention center is located near the Calexico East Port of Entry in an area that is surrounded by agricultural fields and cattle feedlots, it is exposed to odors and dust that are sometimes blown into the facility by changing winds, Arnita said.

“While these factors are not within our control, we do everything we can to keep our facility clean and our residents comfortable,” he said, adding that the facility’s ventilation system is working properly and was most recently tested in May 2021.

Management and Training Corp.’s current five-year contract with ICE is set to expire in December 2024, although it contains two five-year options to extend, Arnita said.

The statewide pilgrimage was initially scheduled to take place in 2020 and solely visit the Adelanto Detention Facility, said Rev. Lee of the Interfaith Movement. The COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans.

Ultimately, organizers decided on a four-day pilgrimage that would make several stops throughout the state and galvanize a greater degree of support.

The pilgrimage also comes in the wake of a decision last month by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate a ruling by a small panel of its judges that had exempted federal immigration detention facilities from the state’s ban on for-profit prisons.

Jaswant Singh, a spiritual leader of the Sikh Temple in El Centro, said the local temple has assisted many individuals who have been released from the custody of the Imperial Regional Detention Facility during a prayer vigil on Tuesday, May 31. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

That proposed ban, Assembly Bill 32, was signed into law in 2019 and intended to protect the health and welfare of incarcerated individuals by prohibiting the operations of private companies, which the legislation contended had a poor record of safeguarding the well-being of those in custody.

Prior to the law’s enactment, a private prison company, the Geo Group Inc., sued the state in federal court claiming the law was unconstitutional and prevented the federal government from enforcing immigration laws by detaining immigrants. In a separate lawsuit, the Trump administration sought exemption from the ban, as well.

A federal district court judge presiding over the Geo Group’s case largely upheld AB 32 in October 2020, prompting the company to appeal. A year later, a split three-judge panel of appellate court judges ruled that AB 32 could not be enforced because it conflicted with the federal government’s authority to contract with private companies to operate detention facilities.

The appellate court’s recent decision to have a larger panel of its judges take up the matter was something of a rarity, pilgrimage organizers said, but underscored the merit of Assembly Bill 32, which sought to phase out all private prisons by 2028.

During Tuesday’s event, Jaswant Singh, a spiritual leader of the Sikh Temple in El Centro, told those gathered that the local temple has assisted many individuals who have been released from the custody of IRDF.

That assistance typically has included temporary housing until transportation can be arranged to reunite the former detainees with family or sponsors elsewhere. The Sikh Temple has become a crucial resource for the more than 250 Indian nationals who are housed at IRDF and is just a phone call away.

“Whoever wants to come, they can go to my temple,” Singh told those gathered.