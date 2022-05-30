Memorial Day Walk Reaches 10th Year

Memorial Day Walk | MEGAN JONES PHOTOS AND VIDEO

WESTMORLAND — American flags waved in the morning wind along Highway 86 heading south toward Brawley, carried by those who turned out on Memorial Day to honor the service members who gave their lives for their country.

The 10th annual Memorial Day Walk started bright and early Monday, May 30, with trucks blaring patriotic music as the participants walked out of town on their way to the Brawley Elks Lodge.

“It’s a great way to honor those who served,” said Sonja Landy of Brawley, who got choked up as she touched her late father’s dog tags she wore attached to her tank top. “It gets emotional, because I just lost him in November.”

Landy’s trainer, Kimber Dial, also of Brawley, walked alongside her friend to honor her father as well.

Sonja Landy (right) and her trainer, Kimber Dial, both of Brawley, participated in the Memorial Day Walk on Monday morning, May 30. Landy wore her father’s dog tags pinned to her tank top. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“What to do on a day off!” Dial said. “I think it’s a nice way to honor them all.”

The Memorial Day Walk started after organizer and Army veteran Ernie Mariscal attended a Memorial Day ceremony some years back that lasted only about five minutes. Mariscal said he saw politicians speak little about the sacrifice men and women in the armed forces have made for their country. It bothered him, so much so that he decided a short ceremony was not enough for his fallen comrades.

So he grabbed a flag and started walking to Westmorland from Brawley along Highway 86 in memory of the war dead.

“That’s what Memorial Day should be about,” Mariscal said. “That’s why I started doing it, I felt that it wasn’t enough, so I felt sacrificing my morning to do eight miles, and these miles ain’t easy. But doing it brings me great satisfaction that I paid my respects with everyone else.”

Mariscal made the trek solo that first year, but some 10 years later, about 30 people gathered at the Westmorland City Park, ready to make the long walk. Some were first timers; others were old hands, like Mariscal.

The weather was good for the eight-mile walk, with a breeze in the air making the American flags flap. Vehicles with bottled water were parked along the route and portable toilets were ready and waiting should the walkers need them.

Westmorland resident and City Clerk Darlene Berber has brought her two daughters to the walk for the past two years. Although they were near the rear of the pack, Berber said they come out to honor and to remember those who are gone.

Ed Otter (from right) and his wife, Janette, both of Brawley, participated in the Memorial Day Walk for the first time on Monday, May 30, when there was no other Memorial Day ceremony in Brawley. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“We come so they have an appreciation for those who have lost their lives and for the family members who are mourning their deaths still to this day,” Berber said.

Sixteen-year-old Tatiana Gomez is a member of the Calpatria High School Cadet Corps. She has done the walk for two years with her family. Tatiana said though next year will be her last due to graduation, she plans to continue to do things to honor fallen military.

“I walk out here to give them honor because they fought for our country, and I’m here because of them,” Tatiana said.

Ed and Janette Otter of Brawley were doing the walk for the first time. It is something they have always wanted to do, and due to the lack of the usual Memorial Day ceremony in Brawley, they wanted to come walk.

“It’s a little thing for such a good cause,” Ed Otter said. “We’re just the fortunate ones who have not lost anyone.”

Fortunate to have never been deployed to a combat zone, Army veteran Sky Ainsworth of El Centro knows people who have lost people in combat.

Volunteers parked on the side of Highway 86 and handed out water bottles to those who participated in the 10th annual Memorial Day Walk on Monday morning, May 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“I know just how heart wrenching and painful it is,” Ainsworth said. “I’m walking today for them, in honor of those who I don’t know and in honor of those who died before me.”

The walk ended at the Elks Lodge in Brawley, where walkers were treated to lunch and relaxation after the long trek.

Mariscal added that this year he not only carries the memories of fallen soldiers, but also those who were killed in Uvalde, Texas. Mariscal is from Uvalde and said one of the teachers who was killed was adopted into his family, so hearing about the shooting hit home for him.