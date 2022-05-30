Jeffrey the Lion + Corfman Middle School = Victory

Disco Dance Party | MARCIE LANDEROS VIDEO

EL CENTRO — Corfman Middle School swept the Imperial County Office of Education’s first Math Competition in nearly a decade, taking first, second, and third place with a little emotional support from a stuffed animal named Jeffrey the Lion.

Jeffrey’s owner, 13-year-old seventh-grader Clay Zaragoza, was on the team that took first place, and throughout the competition, Jeffrey sat proud and tall at the head of their group’s table, wearing a handmade shirt that matched the other students’ Math Competition shirt.

Jeffrey serves as Clay’s emotional support stuffed animal. He has been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. But Jeffrey was soon adopted by the entire team. After being awarded first place, Jeffrey joined his team on stage, riding the first-place trophy.

“I feel awesome … This was such a great thing to participate in,” Clay said.

The Math Competition was held on Thursday, May 26, and featured 56 students in total, representing the schools of Heber Elementary School, Magnolia Union Elementary School in El Centro, and Corfman in El Centro. The students were divided up into 12 teams, where they worked together to solve math problems which were inspired by the California state standards for sixth, seventh, and eighth grades.

Jeffrey the Lion sits proud and tall at the head of the first-place winner’s table, wearing a handmade shirt that matched the other students’ Math Competition shirt, during the ICOE Math Competition on Thursday, May 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Students experienced a rigorous set of complex mathematical puzzles in the morning, which required the teams to communicate and collaborate to solve the problems. The afternoon saw a change from complex problems to simpler questions to solve, but the teams were then only allowed 45 seconds to work together to solve the problems.

First, second, and third places all went to teams from Corfman, with third belonging to Alexis Huynh, Caitlyn Aguilar, Myah Haines, Samantha Alvarez, and Sarah Oh.

Eric Perez, Kaden Daker, Nicolas Meza, and Yari Demara took second place, with Nicolas being fortunate enough to have his mother, Magali Meza, at the competition with him.

“I am so proud of all of them … They’re great, and its nice to have academic events again,” Meza said.

Finally, taking first place alongside Jeffery and Clay were their teammates Darina Voldman, Eduardo Burruel, Regina Gomez, and Veer Patel.

While his school did not take home any of the awards, Magnolia Elementary Superintendent Derrell Rudy Smith, who also serves as the principal and the math coach, felt that the competition was a valuable experience for his students and plans to return for future competitions.

“This was a really great experience, the kids had fun and learned things … We are coming back next year, and we will be taking home the gold then, and you can print that,” Smith said.

Math Competition 2.0

ICOE saw the closing of the 2021-2022 academic activity year with the Math Competition, celebrating the return to in-person events by bringing back a traditional event that had been lost long before the pandemic.

“We haven’t held a Math Competition in seven or eight years … We are really excited to be back, and we decided to use this as an opportunity to bring back this competition,” said Ana Murphy, mathematics coordinator in ICOE’s Curriculum Department.

Murphy wasn’t far off in her estimation, with the last Math Competition held by ICOE in 2014, when Imperial High School took first place.

Rather than simply returning the old standard competition, ICEO staff, with Curriculum Coordinator Michael Garcia in the lead, decided to update the competition with the latest educational research on how students learn.

“We wanted to make the competition more fun and engaging for the students, so they have a very positive experience … I want them to leave going, ‘Wow! Math can be fun,’ and wanting to comeback,” Garcia said.

Imperial County Office of Education Curriculum Coordinator Michael Garcia explains the rules of the fast-paced Content Quiz during the ICOE Math Competition on Thursday, May 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

To achieve this lofty goal, one of the biggest additions was a time period called a “Brain Break.” During the Brain Break, students were divided into two groups, one for a STEM activity called “Balloon Jousting” and the other for a “Disco Dance Party.”

Balloon Jousting is a simple activity to understand, but a hard one to master. Students were given a balloon and two skewers, and the students blew up the balloon, attaching the skewers as they saw fit, then the balloon was attached to a small pipe on a taught fishing line.

Another student repeats the process at the other end, and when they are ready, the students release the balloon, allowing the escaping air to propel the balloon along the line into the opposing balloon. The balloon that survives the impact wins.

While initially this activity may seem like a game with no real academic merit, in truth the students are learning observation, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, thereby preparing them for futures in the sciences.

While the Disco Dance Party did not hold an underlying academic goal in mind, Murphy explained that the activity was just as important since it gave the students a much-needed break from being seated all morning.

“We all need breaks, and the dance party gave them the chance to get up, stretch their legs, and get their wiggles out,” Murphy said.