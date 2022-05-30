BRAWLEY — A Brawley man was jailed for stabbing his wife and holding his adult daughter hostage inside a home in the 800 block of Steven Street on Saturday night, May 28, according to Brawley police.

The wife was injured to the point where she was flown to an outside hospital for “advanced care,” and the daughter was eventually released unharmed as police took Luis Angel Camacho Martin into custody, according to a Brawley Police Department press release.

A check of the Imperial County custody records shows a Luis Martin Camacho, age 39, was booked into custody on Sunday, May 28. He was apparently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as Brawley police stated charges are pending.

Police were called to the Steven Street address around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a subject attacking his wife with a knife. When officers arrived, the victim was already outside the residence. She was provided medical care and flown out to an undisclosed hospital, according to information in the release.

Officers were in communication with another occupant of the residence who was able to make it outside, but “during the investigation, officers were notified that Martin was inside the residence with his adult-aged daughter, and holding her hostage,” the release states.

Police contacted Martin via telephone, “where he made multiple threats to harm his daughter if officers entered the residence,” according to the release. Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol tactical teams were called to assist.

Martin surrendered after extensive negotiations, police stated, and his daughter was located unharmed.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation, Brawley police stated, and anyone with additional information on the case should contact Detective Sgt. Green at 760-351-3018 or via e-mail agreen@brawley-ca.gov