9/11 Memorial Breaks Ground at Site of Annual Climb

Robert Amparano explained the design. | KATHERINE RAMOS VIDEO AND PHOTOS

IMPERIAL — Golden shovels in the golden twilight of a setting sun was the backdrop to the groundbreaking of a memorial meant to ensure no Imperial Valley resident or visitor to the IV Fairgrounds ever forgets 9/11.

The Imperial Valley’s 9/11 Stair Climb Committee, which organizes and hosts the annual climb at the fairgrounds’ grandstands to raise funds for families of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and related charities, staged the groundbreaking on Sunday evening, May 29.

Members of the 9/11 Stair Climb Committee break ground at the future site of the 9/11 Memorial at the IV Fairgrounds, the home of the 9/11 Stair Climb. Committee members and supporters gathered for the groundbreaking on Sunday evening, May 29. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s been a vision of some of the committee members, it’s kind of been a longstanding goal that we have to build a memorial here,” 9/11 Committee member Carlos Pitones said. “We just wanted a memorial here so that when the event (9/11 Stair Climb) happens, those who participate in the event can kind of pay respects to the memorial as they do the event as well.”

Committee members dug golden shovels into the ground outside the KXO and Hulsienda buildings, taking the place of the spot that usually had benches, tables, and palm trees. The plan is to have a large memorial in the area with black, stone walls with the names of those lost during the 9/11 attacks surrounding a continuous waterfall that will represent “the constant movement of life” in the Valley, committee members said.

A piece of granite that was signed by 9/11 Stair Climb participants at the 2021 event — the 20th anniversary of 9/11 — will be included in the memorial.

Around the walls will be nine flagpoles, including for the United States, the state, and Imperial Valley city flags, along with their firefighter and police department flags. Inscribed bricks will be available for purchase to decorate the ground around the memorial.

Imperial City Council member and 9/11 Stair Climb Committee member Robert Amparano speaks during the groundbreaking event for the 9/11 Memorial at the IV Fairgrounds in Imperial on Sunday, May 29. | KATHERINE RAMOS

A model created by Brawley resident Ted Flores, who works for IV Fairgrounds, was on display for all to see. Flores is also planning to paint a mural on the far end of the memorial when finished.

Imperial City Council and 9/11 Stair Climb Committee member Robert Amparano became part of the committee to help spread the word of support for the stair climb, he said. He also takes to heart the message that the firefighters who died should not be forgotten.

“Everybody in the Imperial County goes to the fairgrounds,” Amparano said. “As for the memorial we want to build, it will be centralized in a place where everyone in the Valley” can see it.

With enough donations, the memorial is projected to be ready in five years. There is currently no price on the memorial due to fluctuating construction prices, Amparano said.

Those who want to donate can do so to the 9/11 Stair Climb Committees at 200 E. 2nd St., Imperial, CA 92251. There are four tiers for donations that all represent the four important numbers from September 11 — $343 for the 343 firefighters lost, $413 for the 413 who have lost their lives due to cancer and other circumstance related to the collapse of the Twin Towers, $911, and $2,001 for the year it happened.

The stair climb was originally held on the bleachers at Cal Jones Field at Central Union High School, but it found its permanent home at the fairgrounds in 2018.

El Centro Firefighter Matt Zinn, a founding member of the 9/11 Stair Climb Committee, speaks during the groundbreaking event for the 9/11 Memorial at the IV Fairgrounds in Imperial on Sunday, May 29. | KATHERINE RAMOS

Matt Zinn, an El Centro firefighter and founding member of the 9/11 Stair Climb Committee, said the fairgrounds are a central part of the Imperial Valley community and the one place everyone always gathers at least once a year. He reached out the fairgrounds at the time and the office was glad to host the event.

“They need to know. Young kids over here, they need to know what’s going on. Never forget … This monument that they are going to put out will be a reminder to all of us,” Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva said at Sunday’s event. “When you walk into the fairgrounds, you’ll see it there.”