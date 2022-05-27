Pro-Migrant Pilgrimage to Make Stop in Calexico

CALEXICO — A statewide group of community activists who seek the closure of California’s immigrant detention centers will gather at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility east of Calexico on Tuesday, May 31 to advocate for the release of its detainees.

The 9 a.m. gathering, part of the Pilgrimage for a Better Future, will be preceded by a series of similar events at other statewide detention centers that will get underway on Saturday, May 28.

Those taking part in the pilgrimage and expected to speak at the local event will include faith leaders, community advocates, and immigrants who had previously been detained at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility.

The pilgrimage is something of a novel effort, but not without precedent, as it reflects the mobilization efforts the United Farm Workers union deployed in the late 1970s, said Juan Prieto, digital communications manager for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, which is helping organize the events.

Organizers will also promote dialogue with local community leaders and elected officials to challenge the notion that immigrants must be incarcerated while awaiting court hearings.

“Above all else it’s an opportunity for us to connect with the religious and spiritual community who wants to advocate for the redemption of our society,” Prieto said in a phone interview. “There are ways as a state that we can make this country better by getting rid of these detention facilities.”

The pilgrimage will take place in the wake of a decision last month by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate a ruling by a small panel of its judges that had exempted federal immigration detention facilities from the state’s ban on for-profit prisons.

The appellate court’s decision to have a larger panel of its judges take up the matter was something of a rarity, Prieto said, but underscored the merit of the statewide legislation, Assembly Bill 32, that had sought to phase out all private prisons by 2028.

“It just tells you how constitutionally sound and strong (AB 32) is,” Prieto said.

Assembly Bill 32 was signed into law in 2019 and intended to protect the health and welfare of incarcerated individuals by prohibiting the operations of private companies, which the legislation contended had a poor record of safeguarding the well-being of those in custody.

Prior to the law’s enactment, a private prison company, the Geo Group Inc., sued the state in federal court claiming the law was unconstitutional and prevented the federal government from enforcing immigration laws by detaining immigrants. In a separate lawsuit, the Trump administration sought exemption from the ban, as well.

A federal district court judge presiding over the Geo Group’s case largely upheld AB 32 in October 2020, prompting the company to appeal. A year later, a split three-judge panel of appellate court judges ruled that AB 32 could not be enforced because it conflicted with the federal government’s authority to contract with private companies to operate detention facilities.

Currently, the Imperial Regional Detention Facility is the subject of a civil rights complaint filed by a coalition of advocacy groups that allege unsafe conditions at the detention center, which is operated by Utah-based Management & Training Corporation.

The complaint was filed in January with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on behalf of nine detainees who alleged they were experiencing difficulty breathing, headaches and gastrointestinal pains because of their exposure to unsafe air, dust, mold, and contaminated drinking water.

The DHS’s Office of Inspector General was in the process of reviewing the complaint. Following its review, the OIG will make a determination and refer the matter to DHS’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties for any potential further action, said Alejandro Davila Fragoso, spokesperson for Earthjustice, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that was part of the group that filed the complaint on behalf of the detainees.

I think the justification that the government uses (to detain migrants) is misguided and misconstrued. They’ve convinced the American public that they’re necessary for the immigration system to function.” Juan Prieto, digital communications manager for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center

The detention center is located near the Calexico East Port of Entry in an area that is surrounded by agricultural fields and cattle feedlots. As such, it is exposed to odors and dust that are sometimes blown into the facility by changing winds, said Issa Arnita, MTC vice president of employee experience, in a written statement.

“While these factors are not within our control, we do everything we can to keep our facility clean and our residents comfortable,” Arnita said, adding that the facility’s ventilation system is working properly and was most recently tested in May 2021.

And while he did not address the issue of mold, Arnita further disclosed that the facility’s water containment levels were within acceptable levels, according to a consumer confidence report dated June 26, 2021.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff are of utmost importance,” Arnita stated. “The Imperial Regional Detention Facility has always provided high standard of care and is accredited by the American Correctional Association and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.”

The facility has the capacity to house more than 750 detainees. In December 2020, the DHS’ Office of Inspector General issued a report that determined U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which contracts with MTC to house detainees at IRDF, was engaging in practices that “threatened the health, safety, and rights of detainees.”

Specifically, the OIG report found that IRDF had violated standards for segregation, facility condition, medical grievances, and detainee communication.

The report was based on an unannounced February 2020 visit and found that some detainees were held in administrative segregation for periods of up to 22 to 23 hours a day, including two individuals who had been held in isolation for more than 300 days.

The OIG also found that parts of the facility were in poor condition, insufficient medical checks did not ensure proper detainee care, medical grievances and responses were not properly documented, and ICE communication with detainees was limited.

“Until ICE takes corrective action to address these violations of detention standards, the facility will be unable to ensure an environment that protects the health, safety, and rights of detainees,” the OIG report stated.

Following the release of the OIG report, corrective actions were taken to address the issues, MTC’s Arnita stated.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents,” Arnita said. “These issues have all since been resolved.”

Nonetheless, those taking part in the statewide pilgrimage have hopes that immigrant detainees across the state can be freed from custody while awaiting their respective immigration court hearings, said Prieto, of the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

The pilgrimage gets underway on Saturday, May 28, starting at San Quentin State Prison and stopping at three other facilities before arriving at the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Monday. Following the pilgrimage’s visit at IRDF on Tuesday, it will and at the Adelanto Detention Center that same day.

Incarcerating immigrants only serves to separate families and harm communities, Prieto said. The Resource Center has fought successfully for the release of detainees and has observed how those individuals have been able to thrive once released.

“Our kids deserve to be happy and have their parents at home,” Prieto said.

Further, studies have shown that the majority of individuals who have been released from custody will subsequently appear for their immigration court hearings, largely negating the need for their detention, he said.

“I think the justification that the government uses (to detain migrants) is misguided and misconstrued,” Prieto said. “They’ve convinced the American public that they’re necessary for the immigration system to function.”