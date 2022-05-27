PHOTOS: Imperial Holds McDonald’s Ribbon Cutting

The McDonald’s team, city of Imperial staff, and the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon during the McDonald’s ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 26 in Imperial. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO
IMPERIAL — Imperial celebrated the opening of its first national fast-food restaurant and its newest business, McDonald’s, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony under the mid-morning sun on Thursday, May 26.
Organized alongside the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and the city of Imperial, the ribbon cutting featured speakers such as Imperial Mayor Pro Tem Katie Burnworth, regional chamber board President Anne Irigoyen, and McDonald’s owner, Abe Martinez.
Performing to celebrate the opening of this new business was McDonald’s neighbor, the Frank Wright Middle School Band, playing everything from “Rock and Roll Part II” by Gary Glitter to “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.