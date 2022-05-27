Cattle Call Queens-to-Be Prep Early for Contest

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo is months away, but the games have already begun in the race for the title of Cattle Call Queen.

Wednesday, May 25 was the orientation and first meeting of the season for the seven girls who will be competing for the coveted queen titles including Little Miss, Junior Queen, Teen Queen, and of course, Cattle Call Queen.

This year’s contestants are Madeline Chalupnik of Calipatria, Reese Johnson of El Centro, and Aurora Ortega of Calexico for Little Miss; Harper Brandt of Brawley for Junior Queen; Demi Vogel of Brawley and Amaris Rothfleisch of Brawley for Teen Queen, and Cidney Roper of Brawley for Cattle Call Queen.

Wednesday’s orientation night gave the girls a rundown of the ins and outs of this year’s competition, some of it new and some familiar. Each girl was given a thick binder of information that includes knowledge on the prepared speech on the topic that was provided at the orientation, western and horse knowledge that all the contestants will be tested on during their interviews, patterns to practice for horsemanship riding for the Teen Queen and Queen titles, and even queenly styles, from the hair to the makeup and clothes.

Current and future Cattle Call royalty take a group photo during the Cattle Call Queen contest orientation, in preparation for Oct. 8, the Cattle Call Queen coronation. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Cattle Call Queen Association President Danna Mendoza, a former queen herself, said seeing the girls change and grow over the course of the competition and year is what makes continuing the tradition worth it.

“The biggest things we want the girls to go out in to the world with is confidence,” Mendoza said. “The thing that we want them to take away from the whole program is the camaraderie. If they don’t know it, then they are learning about the Western lifestyle, if they’re shy, we want them to be able to speak in public,” she said.

Mendoza has seen girls who were unable to speak or who had panic attacks after interacting with people or being on a stage eventually blossom and grow in confidence. Current Little Miss Savannah Hernandez was like that, according to Mendoza, and is now the best speaker of all the girls.

“That’s what we want them to do. We want them to blossom, we want them to do it again, we want them to go for all four titles,” Mendoza said.

Girls from all over the Imperial Valley attend the first meeting of the season and the Cattle Call Queen contest orientation in Brawley on Wednesday, May 25. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I was once that little girl looking up to the queens, peeking my head into the arena, looking at the queens like they were true princesses, and it motivated me to stay on my horse,” 17-year-old Cidney Roper said. “I hope I can do that for another little girl or guy.”

Both 8-year-old Madeline Chalupnik and 8-year-old Reese Johnson are returning contestants from the 2021 competition who feel they have more confidence this time around.

“I had a great experience last year and wanted to do it again. I won’t be as scared this year to run again,” Madeline said.

“It was fun last year,” Reese said. “My favorite thing was getting dressed up.”

All of the current queens said they are excited to see how the newest candidates for the throne do in the competition after years of knowing each other. All four hope the girls take away new experiences that will help them grow this year.

“I’ve known most of them from past times, and it’s really good to see how much they have grown and how different they are each year,” reigning Cattle Call Queen Rylee Locher said.

Mendoza added that queens who come out the Cattle Call competition have a chance and are encouraged to go onto the state level.

The horsemanship competition will take place on Oct. 7 at the Cattle Call Arena. The competition will be in the rodeo arena for the first time in four years since the Cattle Call Queen Association took over the contest, Mendoza said. The Cattle Call Queen coronation dinner will be at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in El Centro the next day on Oct. 8.