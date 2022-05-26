THE CANDIDATES: Imperial County Clerk-Recorder

Incumbent Imperial County Clerk-Recorder Chuck Storey was elected to office in a hotly contested runoff in November 2010. Since then, Storey has run unopposed through two elections. This time, however, Storey faces a young but politically astute challenger in 22-year-old Jacob Nicholas Rodriguez.

What has traditionally been seen as one of the less important, smaller races, the clerk-recorder position is anything but and is critical to the function of this county.

As county clerk only, the position is the Commissioner of Civil Marriages and may perform civil marriage ceremonies and issues marriage licenses; files fictitious business name statements; files and qualifies notary public oaths and bonds; posts environmental documents; registers process servers; administers and files oaths of office; and maintains a variety of miscellaneous public documents, according to the California State Association of Counties.

The recorder position files and maintains public documents associated with land transactions, including sale, lien, purchase, and easement; files and maintains documents associated with vital statistics, including births, deaths, and regular marriages (as opposed to confidential marriages); and maintains a cumulative record of all official documents for the county, according to CSAC.

Jacob Nicholas Rodriguez

Age: 22

City of residence: El Centro

Family: Hilda and Armando Rodriguez, parents, former T-Mobile dealer store owner-operators prior to the Great Recession

Current employment: Commissioned California Notary Public since 2019; freelance web designer since 2015

Political experience: Secretary, Imperial County Democratic Central Committee since 2021

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Former Imperial County Behavioral Health employee; member of the National Notary Association; voting member of the Society of American Archivists; member of the Society of California Archivists.

Education: Central Union High School alumnus; completing Imperial Valley College political science transfer degree, 2022

Reasons for running and top issues: I am running for the fundamental reason that I could do the job better. I would not run if I wasn’t ready and capable of finally bringing some of Imperial County’s most basic public services into this century, without leaving anyone behind in the process. This position handles marriage licenses, fictitious business names, recordation, and many more critical services which must be more accessible and user-friendly — down to excruciating and often overlooked details. Without more attention to detail, modernization, and further streamlining, our residents and businesses will continue to suffer from inconvenience and wasted time. My prime directives are to strictly adhere to the law, save your sanity, and save your taxpayer dollars wherever possible. All it takes is someone with the right skills and knowledge to personally see it through.

I have the administrative, technical, and design skills to be able to create and manage user-friendly websites and semi-automated workflows that can make your interactions with the County less time consuming, without resorting to expensive vendors or third-party contractors. I’ll make regular reports to the Board of Supervisors without being asked. If recordation or civil marriages are ever interrupted under my watch due to my unpreparedness, I will offer them my resignation.

Chuck Storey

Age: 68

Family: Married, Linda Storey; sons, Matthew, Edmund Hodge and Nathaniel Hodge; daughters, Candice Mandel (Jeff) and Cherise Dominguez (Brannon)

Current employment: Imperial County Clerk/Recorder

Employment history: Imperial County Clerk/Recorder, 2011-present; broker/owner of Niel Horne Real Estate, 1994-2011; broker, Realty House, 1984-1994; El Centro Police Department, 1973-1984; Curly’s Exxon Tire, 1971-1973

Political Experience: I have served as the Imperial County Clerk/Recorder since January 2011.

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Through the years I have served (six) as a board member of the County Recorders Association of California (CRAC) and I continue to serve as the Marshal of the County Recorder Association of California (CRAC) President of Imperial Valley Association of Realtors, two terms as the Regional Chairman of the California Association of Realtors, 15 years as a member of the California Association of Realtors Board of Directors, President of the Early Risers Kiwanis Club, two terms as the President of the Imperial County Division of the American Heart Association and as a Director of the California Chapter of the American Heart Association.

Education: Graduate of Central Union High School, graduate of Imperial Valley College and valedictorian of the 1975 Imperial Valley College Police Academy

Reasons for and top issues: I would like to continue with the major improvements that I have implemented in the Imperial County Clerk/Recorder’s Office since I became Clerk/Recorder. I look forward to continuing the development of a faster return of documents system with the addition of new electronic systems this year including electronic recording and automatic indexing of files. This will speed up the processing of the files and the return of documents. With the new time saving steps we hope to have more time to provide better and more complete services in your inquiries. My entire staff cares about the protection and preservation of the documents you entrust with us. I care how your documents are cared for, prepared and presented to you in a professional manner and we look forward to assisting you with any questions that you may have regarding your real property issues.

I have a Motto: “Promises Made, Promises Kept.” I believe that I have kept all of the promises that I made to you before I was elected and I believe I have delivered everything that I promised. My staff has unanimously endorsed my re-election and I believe they know who will best lead the Imperial County Clerk/Recorder’s Office. I ask for your VOTE.