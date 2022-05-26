POWAY — Facing a familiar foe in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III semifinals, the Calexico High School softball team needed extra innings to beat top-seeded Holtville, 4-3, at the Poway Sportsplex here on Thursday, May 26, and reach Saturday’s championship game.

Both the third-seeded Bulldogs (23-7 overall) and Vikings (21-9 overall) won their respective leagues with Calexico claiming the Desert League title while Holtville took the Imperial Valley League crown. The two teams had met twice this season with Holtville winning the first game but Calexico taking the second.

Calexico High School senior Shanelle Gascon reaches up to record an out during the Bulldogs’ 4-3 victory over Holtville in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III semifinals at the Poway Sportsplex on Thursday, May 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Two equal teams that know each other well meant for a thriller in Poway. The loser of this game would have to play minutes after in an elimination game with a second chance to get to the championship game.

Seven innings were not enough between the two schools as the score was knotted at 3-3. Holtville scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead, but Calexico rallied in the top half of the seventh – with two outs – to tie the game.

The entire eighth inning for Calexico belonged to Bulldogs’ senior third baseman Liah Valdez. She doubled with one-out and went to third on a sacrifice bunt. Calexico then got a two-out RBI single from freshman Carolina Chong to score Valdez and take its first lead of the game at 4-3.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Calexico’s junior pitcher Valeria Ruiz, who was out for her eighth inning of work, gave up a leadoff single to junior Kalli Strahm, then got the first out on a sacrifice bunt and struck out a batter for the second out.

With two outs and Strahm now on third base, Vikings’ junior third baseman Sofie Irungaray stepped to the plate hoping to tie the score. Irungaray hit a hard ground ball up the middle but Ruiz was able to make a diving stop and threw Irungaray out at first to seal the 4-3 extra-inning win and a spot in the championship game.

“It’s amazing,” said Jenny Lopez, Calexico’s head coach. “It’s bittersweet. You work so hard to get here and it’s here. You reflect on everything that the girls have done all season and they accomplished that goal that they had set from early on.”

Calexico’s rally started in the sixth inning when Valdez tripled to the right field corner and scored on an errant throw on the same play. At that point, it once again tied the game up, 2-2.

By scoring in the final three innings, Lopez said her team continued to grind through and find ways to win.

“They’re resilient. They don’t give up and that’s been our motto, just playing from the first pitch to the last out,” Lopez said. “Leaving everything behind and we’ve talked about leaving your mark on the field and they rallied because they push through anything.”

Calexico High School senior Andrea Lopez catches a fly ball during the Bulldogs’ 4-3 victory over Holtville in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III semifinals at the Poway Sportsplex on Thursday, May 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

In the circle, Ruiz and Holtville’s Strahm were in the midst of a pitching duel. Lopez said Ruiz’s goal was to stay focused in the moment and relax while in the circle.

“She went out there and owned it,” Lopez said of Ruiz. “We talked about getting ahead in the count and that allows her breathing room able to attack the batters, settle her emotions. The last two games she was very emotional and today she did a job well done.”

Lopez thought it was fantastic facing another Imperial Valley school in such a big game.

“It’s awesome. If I were to reflect back to when I played, it was always the San Diego teams,” Lopez said. “When CIF was about enrollment, you got to compete against the big schools and your shots were kind of limited. But the fact that Imperial Valley produces so much good talent is amazing and it’s a great thing for our sport.”

Holtville, winners of last year’s CIF-SDS Division IV championship, had to stick around and stave off elimination as they faced fourth-seeded Academy of Our Lady of Peace in order to get a rematch with Calexico in Saturday’s championship game.

Vikings’ head coach Melissa Snyder said her team had to stay positive and turn the page as they prepared for the second game.

“We’ve been talking about this mentality all year,” Snyder said. “It’s ‘So what, move forward.’ There’s nothing you can do with what’s happened in the past, whether it’s a strikeout, an error or a loss. We came and talked about the cup being half full.

“We get to see more pitches from a live pitcher and that’s going to prepare us a little more for what’s to come on Saturday.”

The Holtville offense got going early against Our Lady of Peace with two runs in the first inning en route to a 4-2 victory.

Strahm threw another seven innings in the second game to reach 15 total innings on the day and allowed two runs.

“Kalli did a phenomenal job,” Snyder said. “She’s our workhorse. She wants to be on the mound. She wants the ball. She’s keeping the ball low in the zone and she’s looking for our defense to make plays.”

With the Vikings’ win over the Pilots, they will take on Calexico for a fourth time this season, this time with a CIF title on the line. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at UCSD.

“It’s going to be just like how it was today – a dogfight,” Snyder said. “So, it’s going to be fun, high-tempo and we’re excited to be there.”