MEASURE Y: El Centro Elementary School District

EL CENTRO — El Centro Elementary School District is looking to voters to pass Measure Y on June 7, a nearly $40 million bond measure primarily meant to build a new school in the Victoria Ranch area to alleviate impacted schools, officials said.

Although Victoria Ranch is in the city of Imperial, parts are served by the El Centro school district.

Measure Y, which is a $37.8 million general obligation bond, would also be used to modernize classrooms throughout the district.

For the school construction, Superintendent Jon LeDoux said the state is expected to fund about 50 percent of the construction costs, which he said will allow the district to put funds toward other projects.

The new school would be a TK-eighth-grade elementary school and provide a neighborhood school for the children living in the area. The new school is designed to be a performing, visual, and technological arts magnet school as well, LeDoux stated in an email.

A computer rendering shows the new El Centro Elementary School District campus to be built in the Victoria Ranch subdivision if Measure Y is passed on June 7. | COURTESY IMAGE

The campus is to be built in conjunction with the Imperial County Office of Education, which will be using some state construction eligibility to pay for up to six classrooms for students with special needs.

The school is projected to cost $40 million to $43 million, which LeDoux said has increased from the previous architect assessment two years ago of $23 millon to $26 million due to higher construction costs.

ECESD board Trustee and Measure Y chair Michael Minnix said this area was chosen due to the high population of students living there. Most had been going to Imperial schools already, Minnix said, however their jurisdiction is actually in El Centro and are now having return to the El Centro district.

Minnix said the number of students returning to ECESD schools is already impacting the neighborhood schools in El Centro, and a new school for Victoria Ranch will alleviate the high numbers.

Funds that were from the previous Measure L bond, passed in 2016, have mostly been used up, according to LeDoux, to build other new facilities in the district including the new multipurpose room/cafeteria/library complex at De Anza Magnet School at a cost of $4.1 million and the new 10 permanent classroom building at Harding Elementary School at a cost of $13 million.

If Measure Y is passed, it will cost the community $49 per year per $100,000 of assessed value per year on their property taxes, or approximately $4.08 per month. If a home is valued at $250,000, then it would be about $122.50, or around $10.21 per month. Assessed value is not to be confused with market value of a home.

According to LeDoux, the district was able to refinance all previous bonds prior to 2016 at a low interest rate and has already saved the taxpayers several hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Our community has been very supportive of our schools and understands that in order for us to upgrade and build new schools and classrooms that this is the only way to make that happen,” LeDoux stated.

Minnix says there is not enough money left from the previous bond to build a new school that the district needs now. He insisted that passing the bond will allow the district to make many much-needed improvements that will benefit the whole community at all 11 ECESD schools.

“It’s a measure that we feel will benefit our students, our community, our families. Will allow for major upgrades and improvements so that El Centro can meet today’s safety measures,” Minnix said. “So I feel that it is a win win; we all win.”

Minnix added that according to LeDoux, if the measure is approved, there is a possibility construction on the new school will begin in November and will take about a year to complete.

Also, the goal is to build more classrooms to replace temporary ones on school campuses, upgrade technology, modernize outdated classrooms, and improve safety.