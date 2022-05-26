MEASURE A: Imperial Unified School District

IMPERIAL — On June 7, Imperial Unified School District is hoping residents will pass Measure A, a $50 million bond that is proposed to make improvements to district buildings and structures but also build a new pool complex.

The current pool was built in 1956 with collaboration between Imperial Unified and the city of Imperial. It is a joint use facility that is open to the public and used by the city during the summer. It is more of a public facility than a competitive one, Imperial Unified Superintendent Bryan Thomason said. Imperial High’s swim team practices either in El Centro or at the Imperial Valley College pool for competitions.

Bryan Thomason, Imperial Unified School District superintendent

The pool facility is operational, said Thomason, but it is not a modern facility.

“It’s working, but it’s more of a recreational pool than it is what we need,” he said recently.

Renderings provided by the district show plans for a competition pool and a splash pool. Both will be available for public use when the construction is complete. Thomason said it will look similar to the pools in Calexico and Calipatria.

If approved, the $50 million bond will cost homeowners in Imperial Unified’s boundaries $49 per $100,000 of assessed value per year on their property taxes, or approximately $4.08 per month. If a home is valued at $250,000, then it would be about $122.50, or around $10.21 per month. Assessed value is not to be confused with market value of a home.

Thomason says the pool center construction is projected to cost between $13 million to $14 million of the $50 million. Other projects that are being planned include the construction of a new Career Technical Education agricultural facility, modernizing both Imperial High School gyms, upgrading the physical education fields and constructing a new concession stand and bathrooms at Simpson-Shimamoto Stadium, improving student access to technology, and improving general health and safety, a new parking lot for Imperial High, and the relocation of the maintenance and operations facility and the district main office.

Projected prices for the other district projects were not available at this time due to fluctuating prices for construction prices, Thomason said.

Proposed new construction/modernization at Imperial High School. | COURTESY OF IUSD

Currently there are two bonds in Imperial remaining that residents are still paying off, but most of their money is already in use. Imperial has had four bonds in the past, in 1988, 1995, 2004, and 2016. Thomason said there are no bonds left from the 1988 measure and only the 1995 and 2004 bonds remain, the last two having been refinanced to a lower interest rate.

Measure A, if passed, would be one of three bond measures being repaid on residents property taxes.

Thomason said he has yet to hear protest against Measure A from the Imperial community. If anything, he has heard more community members saying a new pool is needed in Imperial as well as asking for the district to do something to upgrade and modernize facilities in the schools.

“They want stuff for their children, and in essence that is what a bond does,” Thomason said.

As of right now the plans for the CTE facility and the weight rooms for the two gyms have already been approved by the Division of the State Architect in January. The gym project has been approved for a year and the CTE facility was approved three weeks ago.

The pool center plans have already been sent to the State Architect and should be sent back soon, according to Thomason. Once the bond is approved, all the projects can start right away.

Renderings of the Imperial Pool Complex