Imperial County Social Services Director Resigns

It is with great sadness, that I announce that I am resigning from the function of director of Imperial County Department of Social Services effective May 31 due to personal reasons and the need to be closer to family.

When I accepted the position of director almost three years ago, I did so with the vision to expand service delivery to the most vulnerable population of this community by providing optimal customer service to our county residents, creating a valued connection with employees, building on positive relationships with community partners and sister agencies, and supporting the development of efficient and effective future leadership within the Department of Social Services.

I take this moment to thank the Imperial County Board of Supervisors for the opportunity to be an influence in strengthening our system-wide partnerships and provide comprehensive services that empower families to thrive and be self-sufficient. Working in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I take great pride in the number of accomplishments the department achieved in the short period of time:

Reorganization of the Department of Social Services to improve targeted services to Imperial County residents and beneficiaries.

The Department’s COVID Response Systems and Supports during the pandemic:

o Maintaining the department offices open and continue uninterrupted services to our community.

o Helped over 240 households isolate, quarantine and/or shelter in place launching the COVID Homeless Task Force.

Creation of the Homeless Continuum of Care Administrative Entity to build capacity to serve the homeless population in Imperial County.

o Implementation of a County Homeless Strategic Plan.

o Increasing access to homeless and housing services by securing over $16.8 million in grant funding.

Launched the technology employee engagement plan:

o Implemented TOVUTI – the online learning management system to support employee training and professional development.

o Updated the department’s internet to improve the customer experience and allow clients to contact us directly.

o New intranet to promote employee access, communication and resources.

Additional pending projects include consolidation DSS Housing Services, implementation of a policy and program development unit, and bringing a full-service office to the city of Calexico. All these projects were aimed to support the Imperial County community.

All good things come to an end and yet every day grants us new opportunities to offer positive contributions. It has been a pleasure serving this wonderful community. My deepest gratitude to my colleagues and stakeholders that supported our partnerships of collaboration moving towards innovation of integrated services. Most importantly, I want to thank the superb and amazing DSS employee workforce. I am humbled by your dedication and commitment to the mission of social service. I thank you for the support, the lessons learned, the shared knowledge, the reassurance, but most of all for upholding our mission that DSS is “Serving Communities to Improve Lives”. I will miss you all and don’t forget to fill up your tank!

Respectfully,

Veronica E. Rodriguez