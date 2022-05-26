De Anza Student Found with Ammunition

EL CENTRO — A 12-year-old student at De Anza Magnet School in El Centro was found to be in possession of four .22-caliber rounds on Thursday morning, May 26, but there were no threats to any other students, staff or public, according to an El Centro police press release.

The student was given the ammunition by another De Anza student and wanted to keep the rounds as a souvenir, the press release states. With the permission of the parents, police checked the residences of both students. No firearms or additional ammunition were found.

De Anza school was handling this incident administratively according to its policies and procedures, according to the release.

“The El Centro Police Department would like to remind our community of the importance of firearms safety, which includes the locking and securing of your ammunition. It is important to know the law and who can be in possession of ammunition,” the release states.