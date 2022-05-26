Calexico League Sets Sights on New Soccer Fields

CALEXICO — Of all the people who have repeatedly appeared through the years to complain to the City Council, none seem quite as revered as Carmen Zuñiga Estrada, founder of the Calexico Parents Athletic Association.

In her case, Estrada’s complaints have almost universally been about the city’s shortage of dedicated park space and its reliance instead on retention basins as recreational sites.

Estrada is quick to admit her criticism of city officials reflects her stubbornness. But that trait has served her well in service of a purpose that has benefitted thousands of youngsters in and outside of Calexico.

After four years of complaining about flooding issues at Daniel Gutierrez Field, the city landed on a solution to the problem about two months ago, which now allows CPAA to host its games there.

Estrada has also been able to extract a deal with the city that would give the league a hand in the development of a soccer field at Adrian C. Cordova Memorial Park. That deal will further waive CPAA’s requirement to pay the city’s park rental fees for practices, tournaments and binational games for a period of at least five years.

Rafael Contreras, coach of the Imperial Valley United Futbol Club speaks with Carmen Estrada (with straw hat), director of the Calexico Parents Athletic Association, at Daniel Gutierrez Field on Monday, May 24. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“It’s the first time in 26 years that the City Council has been helping the community to make this a reality,” Estrada said while observing hundreds of CPAA league members play at Gutierrez Field for the first time in years on Monday, May 24.

Though her statement could be considered something of an exaggeration, Estrada’s ability to move the tide in her favor is not.

For some time now, other nearby soccer leagues have been asking Estrada to unite CPAA with their league to incorporate into the SOCAL Soccer League, a regional powerhouse of competitive play.

But seeing as how CPAA currently boasts more than 4,000 participants, Estrada has decided that the league she helped found in 2010 should directly apply for SOCAL Soccer League membership. The move will allow CPAA to continue to operate under its current banner and not have to relinquish its name or hard-fought legacy.

“We have the largest number of kids,” said Estrada, who speaks Spanish. “There is no reason for us to join a club if that club is smaller than us.”

To become a member of the SOCAL League, which represents leagues from San Diego to Ventura counties, CPAA must also establish a committee with business community members that can help the league’s fundraising efforts.

To help lead that effort, she has tapped none other than county Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar, whose district includes Calexico.

Escobar said he was more than willing to help with the endeavor, and CPAA’s overall mission.

Carmen Estrada (with straw hat), director of the Calexico Parents Athletic Association, poses with the Imperial Valley United Futbol Club and community members at Daniel Gutierrez Field on Monday, May 24. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“Anytime we can involve kids, preteens and teenagers in group activities and sports, it’s always a good thing,” Escobar said in a phone interview.

During his stint on the City Council prior to becoming a county supervisor, Escobar became acquainted with Estrada’s tireless advocacy. Such doggedness is all the more remarkable considering that the city has repeatedly faced budget constraints, he said.

Nor is her advocacy misplaced, Escobar said, considering that the development of housing tracts along Andrade Avenue failed to have included any actual park space instead of the retention basins that CPAA has been resigned to using.

“You need to be relentless if you want to accomplish stuff,” Escobar said. “At the end of the day she’s committed to the best interest of her kids. You have to take your hats off because it’s not an easy fight.”

The level of competitive play that the SOCAL Soccer League will offer the Calexico Parents Athletic Association’s members is also expected to further hone their talents, league president Estrada said.

Because of its size and reputation, CPAA teams are already competing informally against teams from Arizona, San Diego and even Tijuana and Ensenada.

Participants of the Calexico Parents Athletic Association play soccer at Daniel Gutierrez Field for the first time in four years on Monday, May 24. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The decision to join the state-level league comes at an opportune time for CPAA. Its past attempts at a higher level of extramural competitive play were stymied by the city’s lack of decent playing fields where the league could host visiting teams, said Estrada.

No wonder then that Estrada was in an upbeat mood while observing the youngest of CPAA’s teams play at the newly recovered Gutierrez Field on Monday. Her hopes for the league’s future were also bolstered by the planned development of a professional soccer field at Cordova Park.

“We need to have fields looking presentable now that others are likely to compete in Calexico,” she said.

At Cordova Park, the league intends to design and construct a soccer field. A parent of a young player on one of the league’s teams will be donating their labor for the effort, Estrada said.

As part of the association’s pending agreement with the city, the city will waive all of the soccer field’s construction permit fees.

The city is also looking at using some of its remaining allocation of $7,228,591 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for park and recreational facilities improvements. The anticipated expenditures would come in response to community members’ push for added infrastructure for various outdoor activities like baseball and tennis, said council member Gloria Romo.

“The community is approaching us and saying they want public spaces for those activities,” Romo said in Spanish. “It’s the community’s money, and what they want they should get.”

In praise of CPAA’s efforts, Romo was quick to note the support that the Imperial Irrigation District has offered to the league in recent years.

That assistance has come in the form of lighting equipment for soccer fields and financial assistance that has allowed players to purchase their uniforms and soccer uniforms, league president Estrada said.

“Nobody tells us ‘No,’” she said. “They all ask how they can help.”