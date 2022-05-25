Imperial Man Arrested for Alleged Robbery in Brawley

BRAWLEY — A 19-year-old Imperial man and a juvenile were arrested by Brawley police for allegedly using a replica firearm and a taser to rob a person near West Legion Road and Los Olivos Drive about 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 24.

The victim reportedly sustained minor injuries and appeared to have been targeted by the suspects in what authorities have called an isolated event, the Brawley Police Department stated in a press release on Wednesday morning, May 25.

During the execution of a search warrant in the 500 block of North Third Street at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers located evidence of the alleged crime along with stolen property, a taser and a replica firearm, the department’s press release stated.

Officers subsequently arrested Joshua Guardado and one juvenile for suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. Guardado was booked into county jail and held on $30,000 bail. The juvenile suspect was booked into the county juvenile hall.

The incident is an ongoing criminal investigation and anyone with additional information about the case should contact Brawley Detective Sgt. Green at 760-351-3018 or via e-mail agreen@brawley-ca.gov