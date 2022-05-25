‘Entire Townsite’ of Bombay Beach to Get New Roads

CALEXICO — The $2.6 million Bombay Beach Townsite Roadway Improvement Project was approved to go out to bid by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 24.

“It’s roughly five to six miles’ worth of overlays, which means we’re going to actually do the entire town site,” Imperial County Public Works Director John Gay said.

Gay presented the project to the county board during its off-site meeting at Vincent Memorial Catholic High School in Calexico, where four of the five supervisors voted to approve the project. The fifth vote belonged to District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo, who was unable to attend the meeting.

The improvements to the 5.88 miles of Bombay Beach roadways will cover 45 different street sections and will include asphalt concrete overlay or skin patching as necessary, followed with an asphalt rubber aggregate membrane cap, and a slurry sealcoat.

Funding for the Bombay Beach Townsite Roadway Improvement Project was secured through Senate Bill 1, which created the Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program to address deferred maintenance on the state highway and the local road systems.

Imperial County Public Works Director John Gay presents a plan to improve all the streets in Bombay Beach to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors during its off-site meeting at Vincent Memorial Catholic High School in Calexico on Tuesday, May 24. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

A percentage of the funding created by this bill is apportioned by formula to eligible cities and counties for basic road maintenance, rehabilitation, and critical safety projects on the local streets and roads system, which the county tapped into, leaving no impact to Imperial County’s General Fund.

Gay estimated that the cost of construction on this project is listed as $2,568,973.15, though he warned that the cost of the project could be over the initial estimated cost due to the inflation the country has seen over the last few months.

“We estimate this project to be roughly two and a half million dollars, but we’re going to get a real sense of the cost increases, in terms of where these inflation factors are going to be after we get bids on this project,” Gay said.

Niland County Sanitation District to Pay Off Loan

Imperial County will cover the remaining balance of $286,000 of a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan taken out by the Niland County Sanitation District, making the district eligible to receive further USDA funds to improve its wastewater infrastructure.

During the May 24 meeting, the county board approved a Community Benefit Program Loan for the Niland district for a loan taken out almost 30 years ago, said Rosa Lopez, an administrative analyst for the Imperial County Executive Office.

The Community Benefit Program, which was developed to maximize the benefits of solar energy development in Imperial County while assisting community improvement projects for its residents, has no impact on the county General Fund.

The loan agreement between the county and the Niland district is 15 years with zero interest, which will be paid twice a year every January and May. The repayment period will begin in 2023 and will continue until 2036.

Rosa Lopez, an administrative analyst for the Imperial County Executive Office, makes notes for a formatting correction in the loan agreement with Niland County Sanitation District to repay a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan during an off-site Board of Supervisors meeting at Vincent Memorial Catholic High School in Calexico on Tuesday, May 24. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“It was a strategic choice to make the timeframe of repayment about the time when the payments of property taxes come in,” Lopez said.

Since the loan was preliminarily approved by the board on March 15, the only discussion around the approval of the loan came from District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte, who noted that the number sequence in the loan was off and requested that County Counsel Eric Havens make adjustments to the loan document to correct any formatting issues.

“I noticed that the numbering system bounces back and forth throughout the different sections. I’m OK with voting in favor of this, but prior to signing and finalizing I would like to ask counsel to recheck that the numbering sequence lines up and down throughout the contract,” Plancarte said.