EL CENTRO — The person who allegedly threatened an El Centro Regional Medical Center staff member, prompting the hospital to be placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, May 25, was located and referred to Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, according to the El Centro Police Department.

Earlier in the day, ECRMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward told the Calexico Chronicle that an individual threatened to kills doctors. An ECPD press release sent out Wednesday night stated the individual “had entered the hospital and made a vague threat of his intentions to harm an unspecified staff member. The individual made no mention of weapons.”

ECRMC gave a photo of the individual to police, who located the man. It wasn’t clear whether ECPD arrested the man, but police stated “at the conclusion of the investigation, detectives determined the individual suffers from mental illness. Detectives are working with Behavioral Health Services to determine how to assist the individual best.”

Police were called to hospital just after 8 a.m. to respond to the threat. No long after, CEO Edward took to Facebook in a livestream to announce the hospital’s actions.

As part of the precautionary measure, the hospital, surrounding offices and clinics were placed on lockdown and police had remained onsite throughout the morning, Edward said.

“Everyone is aware of the situation that were going through right now,” Edward said in a more than three-minute video on ECRMC’s Facebook page broadcast at 9:14 a.m.

The person who made the alleged threat is not affiliated with ECRMC, Edward said in a text message to this publication earlier in the day.

The Police Department offered an assurance to the public that the community was not in any immediate danger when contacted before noon.

“The Police Department takes any threat serious and is actively investigating this and hoping to bring this to a conclusion in the very near future and certainly before the end of the day,” Deputy Chief Robert Sawyer said.

“We have no information that members of our community in the surrounding area are in any danger or that anybody is at large that poses a concern to the public,” Sawyer added.

The decision to livestream an announcement about the alleged threat to the public was motivated by a desire to dispel any rumors about the incident, Edward said in a text messsage.

The city of El Centro’s mayor, as well as the hospital board’s president were also advised of the incident and have been supportive of the hospital’s actions, Edward said during the livestream.

“This was an isolated threat, and ECRMC staff took the necessary precautions to safeguard their staff and the citizens receiving care in their facility,” according to police Wednesday evening. “The Police Department appreciates the close working relationship with ECRMC and our community.”

(This story was updated at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.)