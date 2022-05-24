SEMINOLE, Okla. — Calexico native Amber Flores and her softball coaching staff at Seminole State College was recently named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Coaching Staff of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Along with her assistant coach, T.J. Webb, Seminole State College from Seminole, Okla., went 44-2 this season and captured the Region II softball tournament with a perfect 4-0 record to earn a spot in the NJCAA Division I Softball World Series that began Tuesday, May 24, at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma.

Yuma, and Arizona Western College, hosted the World Series in 2021 and is serving as host once again this year.

Amber Flores, National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Coach of the Year

This is the fourth consecutive year Flores and her staff have won the Coaching Staff of the Year honor.

Seminole State finished the season ranked No. 4 in the country.

Growing up in Calexico and the daughter of a baseball coach, Flores, before the 2021 World Series said she always found herself playing softball or baseball throughout her childhood.

“I started off playing baseball. I was attached to my dad’s hip as he was the assistant baseball coach at Calexico High School,” Flores said about her father, Alex. “I always wanted to be around him and the game, so there I was, this little kid probably bothering everybody at high school practices.”

Eventually, she would go on to star on the softball field at Southwest High School in El Centro before heading to the University of Oklahoma where Flores would gain national attention.

Flores graduated from Southwest High in 2006 and played for current Eagles’ coach Stephanie Niebla.

In Oklahoma, Flores earned NCAA All-American status three times and was the first-ever, two-time Big 12 Conference Player of the Year. When she finished playing for the Sooners, the slugger was the Big 12 and Oklahoma career record holder for home runs.

As a Sooner, she set numerous records for the nationally-recognized program, including in walks, extra-base hits, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

In addition to her accolades at Oklahoma, Flores was a three-time finalist for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year award and was selected fifth overall in the 2010 National Pro Fastpitch draft by the USSSA Pride.

Flores started her coaching career as the hitting and outfield coach for NCAA Division I Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, N.Y.

In her 10th season at Seminole State, Flores said a year ago she loves the fact her team has an opportunity to play for a national championship so close to where she grew up.

“I spent a lot of time in Yuma as a child, and it’s just crazy to think that’s where I got my early start in softball and it’s where I’m now taking my team to try to win a national title. It’s crazy,” Flores said.

The World Series is not new territory for Flores or Seminole State as the Trojans have reached the championship event now four years in a row and five of the 10 seasons Flores has been at the helm.