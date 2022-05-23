en English
Southwest High School senior Sidney Garcia (right) shown during the cross country season, took second place in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II Track and Field finals of the 400-meter race. She finished ninth overall among all divisions. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO
TRACK & FIELD: Valley Athletes Show Out at CIF Finals

Southwest Senior Qualifies for State in Discus

SAN DIEGO — The star from the Imperial Valley at the CIF-San Diego Section Track and Field championships at Mt. Carmel High School here on Saturday, May 21, was certainly Southwest High School senior Guillermo Lopez who took first overall in the discus and second overall in the shot put.

Lopez set a personal record in the discus with a throw of 174 feet, 5 inches. He easily outdistanced the field and will be headed to the state championships in Clovis on Saturday, May 28.

With the overall win, he also was crowned the winner of the Division II discus competition.

Lopez also won the Division II shot put event and took second overall. With the top three in each event qualifying for the state championships, that marks two events the Eagles’ senior will be competing in on Saturday, May 28, in Clovis.

Southwest senior Christopher Malone won the Division II 800-meter race and took fifth overall, leaving him off the state-qualifying list.

Also in the 800-meter race, Holtville High junior Julian Reyna finished 12th overall and took third among Division III runners after winning the Division III preliminary a week prior.

Imperial High junior Cheney Gomez won the Division III shot put but failed to qualify for the state championships.

Southwest’s Sidney Garcia took second in the Division II 400-meter race and finished ninth overall.

Holtville junior Lauren Ripley finished fifth in the Division III shot put.

Holtville sophomore Lillian Strahm took ninth in the Division III 1,600-meter race and finished seventh in the Division III 3,200-meter race.

