CALEXICO — For the first time since 2016, the Calexico High School softball team is just one win away from a CIF-San Diego Section championship game appearance.

The third-seeded Bulldogs (22-7 overall) won a thriller over Christian High of El Cajon in Calexico on Saturday, May 21, rallying from a 5-3 deficit to pull out the 8-5 victory. The win moves the Bulldogs into the CIF-SDS Division III semifinals where they will face top-seeded Holtville at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at the Poway Sportsplex.

Holtville defeated Our Lady of Peace Academy of San Diego, 5-3, on Saturday, May 21, to advance to the semifinals.

The loser of the semifinal will drop to the loser’s bracket and have to win a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday, May 26, in order to reach the championship game. The championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the University of California, San Diego.

Calexico High School junior Fernanda Cano races around third base during the Bulldogs’ 5-4 victory over Coronado in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs in Calexico on Thursday, May 19. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Calexico High School junior pitcher Valeria Ruiz delivers a pitch during the Bulldogs’ 5-4 victory over Coronado in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs in Calexico on Thursday, May 19. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“This group has that mindset that they can go as far as they want to take it,” said Jenny Lopez, Calexico High’s head coach. “At the end of the day it doesn’t matter who we are playing, we just have to play our game to the best of our ability.”

Calexico edged Coronado, 5-4, in the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday, May 19, holding off a late Islanders’ rally after building a 5-0 lead.

On Saturday, May 21, the Bulldogs opened the scoring against Christian by playing longball as senior Andrea Lopez and junior Fernanda Cano hit back-to-back home runs to build a 2-0 lead after three innings.

The Patriots answered with four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead getting a solo home run and then following that up with a three-run homer.

“Give Christian credit, they came out and hit the ball hard right from the jump,” Lopez said. “They were hitting the ball and our defense was being challenged but we played well and I don’t think we had an error the whole game.”

Calexico scored once in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-3, but Christian responded with one in the top of the fifth to build its lead to 5-3. The Bulldogs got three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.

Sophomore Jacqueline Martinez singled, Andrea Lopez followed with a single and Cano then delivered a two-run double. Senior Shanelle Gascon would deliver a sacrifice fly RBI later in the inning to plate Cano and give the Bulldogs the lead.

Calexico added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to build an 8-5 lead thanks to a two-run single from Andrea Lopez that scored senior Natalie Gonzalez and Martinez.

Lopez finished the game with three hits and three RBIs, while Cano finished with two hits and three RBIs.

This is the first time Calexico softball has been in the playoffs since the 2016 team won the CIF-SDS Division II championship.

“With three days off to prepare, obviously we have to take a look at our opponent and prepare for what they do,” Jenny Lopez said. “They have a lot of speed so we have to be ready for that and get reps in to fine-tune the little things.”