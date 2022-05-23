Family of Murder Victim Calls for Justice

EL CENTRO — Seven months to the day of the brutal murder of Rose Jaime Campos, which led to the suicide of her daughter, Salma Vega, their family held a rally in front the Imperial County Courthouse to demand justice for Campos and to spread awareness about domestic violence.

The 43-year-old Campos, known as “Jaime” by those close to her, was found murdered inside her home just outside of Imperial by blunt force trauma to the head on Oct. 20, a fact that was tragically and sadly ironic since Campos had dedicated her life to support victims of violent crimes as a victim’s advocate at Sure Helpline Crisis Center in El Centro.

While no arrests have been made, Campos’ family believes an ex-boyfriend killed her. During a memorial following the rally, Campos’ sister, Isabel Reyna, announced she was developing a foundation in Campos’ name, in the hopes it could support others also struggling with domestic violence.

“If my sister’s death helps even one person, man or woman, who is struggling with domestic violence, that would mean the world to us,” Reyna said.

Reyna, her brother, Amado Lizarraga, the siblings’ mother, Isabel Campos, and several dozens of their friends and family came together on Friday, May 20 to hold their rally, chanting “justice for Jamie” and “justicia,” the Spanish word for justice, as they held signs for passing motorists to read.

Dozens attended the Justice for Jamie rally at the Imperial County Courthouse on Friday afternoon, May 20, demanding justice for Rose Jaime Campos, who was murdered on Oct. 20. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The reason for their frustrations was simple, they do not understand why no action has been taken by the county. Multiple family members said that Campos had left her former partner due to abuse allegations and that there were written documents within Campos’ home which document a history of abuse from Campos’ ex-partner.

Campos’ family described the county’s failure to bring her murder to justice as a “living hell”; not only is the family left struggling to grieve and come to terms with the murder, but they fear for their own lives as well.

“He’s already proven he’s capable of killing someone, what’s to stop him from doing it again? … especially with my mom, sister, and I pushing so hard for justice,” brother Lizarraga said.

That living hell proved to be more than 20-year-old Salma Vega could take, and on the night of April 3, Vega jumped to her death off the Pine Valley bridge on Interstate 8 near Descanso.

Vega had been staying with Lizarraga in El Centro at the time of her death, and her uncle was still too distraught to comment on his niece’s death. Isabel Reyna on the other hand, places blame for Salma’s suicide directly on her mother’s death, saying the young woman’s life had otherwise been very successful.

“She had just been accepted to an art school up in San Francisco, and she had just bought tickets to fly up and go look at the school,” Reyna said.

Isabel Reyna and Isabel Campos demand a change in Imperial County and how it deals with domestic violence during the memorial following the Justice for Jamie rally at the Imperial County Courthouse on May 20. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Throughout the rally and the memorial, all who attended described the pair as two of a kind: thoughtful, sweet, and very intelligent. More than one of Campos’ co-workers stood up and spoke during the memorial, sharing stories of Campos and Vega coming to the rescue.

“She would always call me preciosa, or precious … I know she would call everyone that, but I like to pretend she just called me that,” Helen Bindiola, Campos’ co-worker at Sure Helpline, said during the memorial.

More Than an Isolated Incident

Campos was far from alone in her struggle against domestic violence, which Reyna described as making up a large portion of the victims Campos advocated for, saying, “she could help others find their way out of domestic violence, but she couldn’t find her own way.”

Domestic violence is a worldwide epidemic which leads to more than 10 million women and men experiencing domestic violence per year, accounting for 15 percent of all violent crime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Of the murder-suicides committed as part of this statistic, 72 percent involve an intimate partner, with 94 percent of the victims of these murder-suicides being female.

One in four women and one in nine men will have experienced severe intimate partner physical violence or intimate partner stalking within their lifetime, and with an additional one in seven women and one in 18 men having been stalked by an intimate partner to the point that they felt feared or believed that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence states.

This pervasive issue of domestic violence has caused for Campos’ family to call for a change in leadership at the county’s District Attorney’s Office, which will handle the prosecution of the case if it ever gets to that point. The family has lent its support to DA candidate George Marquez, who spoke at the memorial on Friday evening.

Finding “Justice for Jamie” was certainly the catalyst to bring so many people out, but it only strengthened what was already a will to find justice for the victims of domestic violence.

“As a woman living in Imperial County, I mean, where’s our safety? Who’s going to fight for us?” Annette Leon, a friend of the Campos family, said during the rally. “I’m here today for every possible woman in this county, because if someone hits us or we get killed, is this is how they’re going to treat us? Is this how they will treat my sister or my mom? Oh, hell no.”