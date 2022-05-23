BASEBALL: Bulldogs Lose Thriller, 8-7

SAN YSIDRO — Playing four games in five days caught up with the Calexico High School baseball team as the Bulldogs were eliminated from the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs with an 8-7 loss to San Ysidro here on Saturday, May 21.

The Bulldogs (23-8 overall) defeated High Tech High of Chula Vista, 12-1, in a play-in game on Tuesday, May 17, then traveled to second-seeded Mission Bay and lost 7-4 on Wednesday, May 18. Calexico traveled to Escondido and scored a 5-2 win on Friday, May 20, before falling to the third-seeded Cougars on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Bulldogs fell behind 5-1 after three innings in San Ysidro, then battled back to tie the game with one run in the fourth and three in the top of the fifth inning. Sophomore Manuel Cano delivered a three-run homer in the fifth for the Bulldogs to tie the game at 5-5.

“These kids battled back. They swung the bats and got us back in the game,” said Ricky Guzman, Calexico High School’s head coach. “We were able to get some leadoff guys on and then got the hits to get them in.”

The Cougars scored once in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.

Calexico, champions of the Desert League, plated two runs in the top of the sixth for its first lead of the game at 7-6, only to see the Cougars get two of their own in the bottom of the sixth for an 8-7 lead.

Both of San Ysidro’s runs scored on errors, including an errant pickoff throw to second base and another on a throwing error.

The Bulldogs threatened in the top of the seventh inning getting runners to second and third with two outs but a pop out to second base ended the game and Calexico’s playoff run.

“We came up a bit short at practices and the weight room and today it cost us,” said Ricky Guzman, Calexico’s head coach. “In the end, some will never understand the price of winning until the bill of regret sets in. Sometimes coming up short brings to light the minor details and important things in life.”

Calexico outhit the Cougars 8-5 but five of the eight runs San Ysidro scored reached base via the walk. Overall, the Bulldogs allowed seven walks and committed four errors.

Calexico junior Leo Veliz led the offensive attack with three hits, including a double, triple and two runs scored. In addition to his three-run homer, Cano also added a double and scored twice. Junior Andre Valdez also had an RBI double.

Two other local teams are left in the CIF-SDS baseball playoffs with Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe taking on Calipatria on Tuesday, May 24, in Calipatria in the fourth round of the Division V playoffs.

If the Hornets win, a second game will be played between the two teams on Wednesday, May 25, in Calipatria. If Palo Verde Valley wins, the Yellowjackets move on to the Division V championship game set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at University of California, San Diego’s Triton Field.