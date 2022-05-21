Questions On Decorum, Attendance Mark IID Forum

EL CENTRO — The two candidates running for the Division 5 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors debated water and power issues in the final candidate forum hosted by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Thursday, May 19.

Division 5 includes Imperial, Holtville and parts of Calexico and eastern Imperial County.

The candidates, incumbent Norma Sierra Galindo and her challenger, Imperial City Council member Karin Eugenio, answered questions about drought issues and water management of the Colorado River, lithium extraction and geothermal development at the Salton Sea, and the infighting and lack of decorum at IID board meetings.

Both pledged to run clean campaigns, but Galindo made a passive-aggressive remark about Eugenio’s marriage when asked about appropriate decorum in the board room.

The June 7 primaries come at a critical time for the IID. The agency is attempting to rein in its water overrun as water levels in Lakes Powell and Mead are at record lows. Key water management guidelines are set to expire and will need to be renegotiated for 2026. And on the energy side, the IID is looking to beef up its transmission capacity in anticipation of a lithium extraction gold rush at the Salton Sea, and its attendant geothermal power plants.

But infighting and personal conflicts between board members have overshadowed much of the board’s business, with Galindo and Division 2 Director JB Hamby often at the center of the storm.

Galindo described herself as a defender of the IID and its resources from parties in Riverside County and special interest groups in the Imperial Valley.

In her opening remarks, Galindo said that she was running for a third term on the board because “It’s of crucial importance to continue defending our water rights against the special interest group that is intent, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s affirmation of our rights, on privatizing our water.”

“Those of you who know me know what the IID has accomplished in defending our water rights, maintaining our balancing authority and keeping the district intact from being usurped by Riverside County,” she said.

Imperial Irrigation District Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo speaks during a candidate forum hosted by COLAB in the Imperial County Board of Supervisors chambers on Thursday, May 19. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Anticipating that she would be attacked for her attendance record, Galindo addressed the matter in her opening statement.

“I missed several meetings due to the COVID pandemic. Teachers are committed to students. Teachers — not educators. And it was difficult for the district to provide substitutes when so many people were sick. There was no business that was not carried out or delayed on account of my sporadic absences. … My take-home from this salary was approximately $33,000 out of which approximately ($)20,000 was contributed to the needs of my community.”

Galindo was fully absent for 12 meetings and partially absent for six meetings between Jan. 5 and Oct. 19, 2021, according to attendance data forwarded by the IID.

Eugenio talked about some of her accomplishments on the Imperial City Council in her opening statement.

“I was elected to the Imperial City Council in 2018. And as the immediate past mayor and current City Council member, I recognize the need for proper representation,” she said in her opening statement.

“Imperial is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state of California. Therefore, our elected leaders have tremendous responsibilities. We need to work together and diplomacy is critical. In regards to a smear campaign, I’ve only elucidated facts, focusing on the idea that our incumbent has not shown up for meetings. If you call that a smear campaign, so be it. But I have the nerve and the decency to show my face and to use my name as opposed to having people create fake accounts to do that for them.

“Last year as the mayor of Imperial, during the global pandemic, my council helped the negotiate the sale of a notorious ghost hotel, created a blueprint for Highway 86, and completed significant structural improvements to our parks,” she continued.

When asked about their priorities in preparing for the renegotiation of key Colorado River water management guidelines in 2026, both candidates said they would protect the IID’s water rights without elaborating.

“We will have to adhere to more conservation possibly, to some rationing, but we will get our allotment of water,” Galindo said. “We are following the law of the river, we are going by the Supreme Court’s affirmation of our rights, and we are going to continue to provide water as long as there is water.”

Imperial City Council member Karin Eugenio, who is running for the Division 5 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, waits to speak during a candidate forum hosted by COLAB in the Imperial County Board of Supervisors chambers on Thursday, May 19. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“When the 2007 guidelines and operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam have expired in 2026, it is critical to present our ability to use our water in Imperial Valley. We need to protect our water rights, and we need to keep our water here,” Eugenio said.

As for lithium extraction and geothermal development, Eugenio said she wanted it done in an environmentally safe manner. Galindo again mentioned special interest groups without elaborating.

“Any new industry that comes here needs to protect our quality of life, create quality jobs, and improve, not degrade, our environment,” Eugenio said. “We need to ensure that we are protected as constituents, our workforce is increased, and that everything that we do does not contribute to the worsening of our already terrible air quality.”

“The issue with lithium is very clear cut,” Galindo said. “It is going to bring a lot of jobs, high-paying jobs. Before we can think of mining it, obviously we have the largest reserves in North America, we have to make sure that the special interest groups, which are probably some of them are sitting right here looking at me, do not privatize the water and hinder the development of the mining of lithium.”

The conflicts that have marked board meetings and director interactions were very problematic and embarrassing to the board and the county, Eugenio said.

“If we cannot restrain ourselves publicly and treat our board and our staff in a way that’s respectful, then we have no business being on that board to begin with,” Eugenio said.

“In my nearly four years as a City Council member, we have had disagreements. We’re not elected to all think the same or have the same opinions. We’re elected to represent our constituents in the best way that we can. Even if we’ve had those disagreements, we’ve never brought them publicly, we’ve never name-called one-another, we’ve never embarrassed our city as a whole,” Eugenio said. “If elected to the IID board, I’ll continue that same pattern, and not resort to name-calling defamation or embarrassing behavior that makes us vulnerable to outside entities.”

Galindo blamed the conflicts on directors Hamby and Javier Gonzalez.

“Well, you haven’t had to work with the two new directors so that explains why you were so hopeful of diplomacy,” Galindo said. “What I regret is in past boards — we duked it out royally, and yet, at the end of the day, we came together for the benefit of the ratepayers and the benefit of the water users. Now, no matter what we do, and I have personally begged the two directors, begged to see things from the global perspective and the perspective of Imperial County, and vote according to their conscience and their nature to serve, and they have laughed at us. So eventually, enough, and tempers flare.”