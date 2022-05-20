WHATMATTERS: Inside One of the Capitol’s Most Secretive Processes

There wasn’t a lot of light on what state lawmakers got up to on Thursday — literally.

First, there was the power outage that swept across downtown Sacramento, delaying the start of the Assembly and Senate’s floor sessions.

But it would have been understandable if you were left in the dark even after the electricity was restored.

That’s because lawmakers then embarked on an opaque process called the suspense file, a twice-annual procedure in which they rattle through a list of hundreds of bills at breakneck speed, passing or killing them without a word of explanation — and, in the cases of some dead bills, without even mentioning them at all.

Making it even harder to track what’s going on, the Assembly and Senate appropriations committees — which handle the suspense file — met at the same time Thursday, forcing advocates, reporters and curious members of the public to rapidly toggle back and forth between screens and spreadsheets.

And don’t for a second think you can get up and go to the bathroom, or go get another cup of coffee, or take your eyes off the screen — because you can’t rewind legislative livestreams.

Plus, you aren’t just tracking what lawmakers say — you’re tracking what they don’t.

While the Assembly appropriations committee announced which bills it was tabling — in other words, slaying — the Senate didn’t. So a proposal to shut down the three offshore oil rigs in state waters following last year’s Huntington Beach oil spill died a literally silent death, as did a bill to tighten gun safety requirements for film productions after Alec Baldwin fatally shot photographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”

State Sen. Dave Cortese, the Campbell Democrat who authored the gun safety bill: “It’s a powerful and ruthless industry. First the industry killed Halyna. Then they killed the bill that would’ve made people like her safe.”

Indeed, while the suspense file allows lawmakers to shelve proposals that are too expensive, it also allows them to silently euthanize those that are controversial, opposed by powerful interest groups, or politically inconvenient — concerns that take on additional weight in an election year.

All in all, about 220 bills met their demise Thursday — and Alexei Koseff and the rest of the CalMatters team have a rundown of the most notable measures.

For more: Check out preliminary lists of bill fates from the Assembly and Senate.

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Monday, California had 8,757,871 confirmed cases (+0.6% from previous day) and 90,219 deaths (+0.1% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 75,489,752 vaccine doses, and 75.2% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

SF, LA want more cops

San Francisco Mayor London Breed in Sacramento on March 9, 2020. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

A “top priority” in San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s forthcoming budget proposal: more funding for police academies and officer recruitment and retention amid rising voter concerns about crime and public safety. But her plan could be stymied by a lack of prospective applicants: “You have these aspirational goals of throwing more money at any particular department, but it’s just a paper game if those positions remain vacant,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin told the San Francisco Chronicle. “If you’re doing prudent, realistic budgeting, you have as many academy classes as you reasonably think you have applicants to fill.”

UC inches toward debt-free education

The University of California Office of the President offices in downtown Oakland on May 19, 2022. Photo by Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

The University of California moved closer to its goal of offering in-state undergraduates a debt-free education by 2030 on Thursday, when the system’s governing body voted to prioritize part-time work over taking out loans as part of its official financial aid policy, CalMatters’ Mikhail Zinshteyn reports. But that 2030 goal depends in large part on compliance from the state and federal governments — and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently revised budget blueprint didn’t promise funding for a bill to expand eligibility for Cal Grant, the state’s flagship financial aid program. The governor last year also vetoed a bill to add more than 100,000 students — including several thousand UC students — to the Cal Grant program, though he expanded grant eligibility in other ways.

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Sacramento Democrat and leader of the budget subcommittee on education: There is “significant irony” in the governor’s office making a debt-free compact with the UC while his budget proposal doesn’t “fund that thing that you need to get to debt-free college.”

Reflections from the Class of 2022

Lukas Daniels, 23, who is graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills, poses for a portrait on campus on May 17, 2022. Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

“I made a grand total of five friends during a year of school over Zoom.”

“It has kind of been a grieving process, realizing that I may never be in lecture halls again. I will never have another undergraduate experience.”

“(The pandemic) taught me that it’s possible to survive, like, no matter what the situation is. … I’m going to move to the Bay Area to start working … as a software engineer at Google. I’m not really scared about moving to the Bay, even though I’ve never been there before.”

“I think the pandemic served a little bit like a mirror, or looking glass, to see the value of college. And in a lot of ways, it has not been worth it just due to the exorbitant cost of school. … I think for me, personally, trying to cram so much in such a short span of time led to the risk of the burnout. There’s kind of a sense of time lost due to the pandemic and then this desire to wring out every possible opportunity because it’s so expensive and short-lived.”

These are just a few of the poignant, thought-provoking, poetic responses students graduating from colleges across California shared with CalMatters’ College Journalism Network as they reflected on the pandemic’s impact on their higher-education experiences. Read their stories here.

CalMatters Commentary Teach ethnic studies and civics together: Ethnic studies can teach our children about their commonalities and their unique identities. Civics can teach them how to work toward compromise. But California plans to teach these lessons separately, which makes no sense, argue Amanda Susskind of the Constitutional Rights Foundation and Dan Schnur, who teaches at UC Berkeley, Pepperdine University and USC.

