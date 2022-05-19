The Holtville area has been represented for some 11 years by Ray Castillo, who first took office as the supervisor for District 5 in 2011. But this election, he faces some formidable competition from farmer John Hawk and accountant/property consultant Carlos Zaragoza. While Hawk is a political newcomer, he well-known in the community and should gain a lot of votes from his name alone. Zaragoza will prove to be competitive as well; while he has never been elected to office, he has been part of some hard-fought election campaigns over the years.

Raymond R. Castillo

Age: 74

City of residence: Holtville

Family: Married to my wife, Gloria, for 54 years, have four adult daughters and one adult son. I also have 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ray Castillo

Current employment: Retired; prior to seeking elected office, I was employed for 34 years in various law enforcement agencies, Holtville Police Department, Imperial County Probation Department PO III; U.S. Customs Service and lastly as California Department of Corrections working various assignments in corrections, including, Parole Agent I, Parole Agent II, Correctional Counselor I, Community Resource Manager, Parole Office Supervisor

Political experience: Presently incumbent Imperial County Supervisor for District 5. Have been serving in that capacity since January 2011. Have been re-elected twice, now seeking a fourth term on the Board of Supervisors; elected to the El Centro City Council in November 2001, appointed as mayor 2003-2004, City Council term ended November 2005

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Appointed to the City of El Centro Planning Commission, 1995-2001; life member, Fraternal Order of Eagles; life member, El Centro Los Vigilantes; life member, Knights of Columbus.

Education: 1973, AA degree, Imperial Valley College; 1977, Bachelors, San Diego State University

Reasons for running and top issues: Not provided

John Hawk

Age: 72

City of residence: Holtville

Family: Married, Susie Hawk; five children, 13 grandchildren

John Hawk

Current employment: Self-employed at Horizon Farms in Holtville (agribusiness); worked in farming for 48 years

Political experience: A board member of Holtville Unified School District, 13 years

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Board member of Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association, 20 years; member and board member, Trinity Baptist Church

Education: Bachelor of Science in Agronomy, Cal Poly Pomona

Reasons for running and top issues: I have managed my business for over 40 years, and with new ideas and innovation we could get our County functioning as it should. Our roads and bridges are a mess. Our communities, businesses, and families need safe, dependable roads and infrastructure.

We need lasting jobs and not corporate solar farms that kill our local Jobs. Together, we can lead on lithium at the Salton Sea to create lasting, high-Paying jobs.

I would like to see our County working hand in hand with IID in solving issues within our County, fixing our bridges with cooperation on both sides. When we can work together, everyone, especially the taxpayer, will win. Our roads and bridges are used by IID, County, Fire department, Sheriff, Border Patrol, and all of us. This is a win for all of us. I would appreciate your vote, John Hawk.

Carlos Zaragoza

Age: 73

City of residence: Holtville

Family: Married, to Alicia Carrera Zaragoza; together we raised our own children and were foster parents to over 16 others (over a span of 20 years.)

Carlos Zaragoza

Current employment: Accountant/property consultant

Employment history: Worked as manager of international produce firm import/export; terminal manager/sales manager of major freight company; auditor/appraiser at the Imperial County Assessor’s Office and at the same time taught accounting at a private business college; worked for over 20 years at the California State Board of Equalization as lead auditor/appraiser of multi-million-dollar public utility companies; formulated and instructed “The Audit of Public Utilities” and taught the course at the University of Utah to certify auditor/appraisers to perform multi-state audits.

Political experience: None

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Member of St. Francis Home for Children; past treasurer of Imperial County Foster Parents Association; past president of Kiwanis Early Risers; current commander of the American Legion Post 138; board member of TREES, a philanthropic organization, and member of NAACP, because we are all people of color.

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with an Accounting Major from Cal Poly, Pomona, graduated with honors.

Reasons for running and top issues: I am running to serve and benefit the people of Imperial County. I served as a foster parent working to improve children’s lives; to give them a chance. My wife and I adopted two children from foster care. I continue to improve children’s lives through leadership and fundraising for the Kiwanis Club. I’m a U.S. Army veteran who has served his country, and I am a strong advocate for veterans through involvement in the American Legion. I walk the talk and get things done.

I have extensive business management and organizational experience and will focus on EFFICIENCY. Streamlining and improving operations will get the money flowing to our county. First Responders are underpaid and understaffed; bridges are collapsing and unsafe and roads are in disrepair. We must find the money to fix them.

Our departments must be adequately staffed, skills upgraded, and compensated. Geothermal and Lithium extraction will create an influx of building permits, which in turn will create an influx of property tax appraisals. The money will not and does not flow unless the paperwork is processed.

Let’s fix what’s broken and work together to fulfill the needs and best interests of our community!