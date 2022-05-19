The current chair of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and District 1 representative, Jesus Eduardo Escobar, faces a challenge from one political newcomer and one individual who has been through his fair share of elections. On the June 7 primary election ballot, Escobar will be joined by former Calexico mayor, City Council member and Calexico Unified School District board trustee Joong S. Kim and Briant Fabela Luna to represent the Calexico area and border region. So far, it appears to only have been Escobar and Kim to square off in any candidate forums, and Luna did not provide a bio or photo after being contacted multiple times.

Jesus Eduardo Escobar

Age: 48

City of residence: Calexico

Family: Married: Wife, Perla; Daughters, Paulina, Camila and Romina

Jesus Eduardo Escobar

Current employment: R & E Customs Brokers

Political experience: County of Imperial, Supervisor – District 1 (2019-Present); City of Calexico, City Council member (2016-2019)

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: District Export Council (San Diego-Imperial) member (2018-2023); Border Communities Capital Company LLC board member (2010-present); Imperial County Local Health Authority Commission board member (2020-Present); Calexico Rotary Club (2004-present), past president (twice); Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. Executive Committee member: treasurer, vice chair and chair (2003-2019); Our Lady of Guadalupe Finance and Building Committee past board member (2004-2006); adjunct professor of finance (2003-2004) San Diego State University, Calexico; adjunct professor of business (2001-2002) Imperial Valley College, Imperial; Calexico Lions Club (1998-2004) past president

Education: Bachelor of Accountancy (1995), University of San Diego; Master of Business Administration (1997), University of San Diego; graduate, Pacific Coast Banking School (2011), University of Washington, Bellevue, Wash., three-year graduate level program focused specifically on the financial services industry; Licensed United States Customs Broker (2000-present); C-TPAT Certified Customs Brokerage Firm (2012-present)

Reasons for running and top issues: I want to continue supporting my community and build upon current and future opportunities in a fair and equitable manner. I am fully committed to enhancing current economic development opportunities in our region in an environmentally and socially responsible manner that benefits the whole of our county.

Examples of projects currently in progress: Calexico West Port of Entry expansion project that will increase current vehicle lanes from 10 to 16 with an estimated completion date of December 2023.

Calexico West pedestrian reconstruction project that will add to the existing pedestrian lanes at the downtown port in a modern and aesthetically pleasing manner stimulating downtown economic development opportunities.

Calexico New River Parkway Project that will transform a decades long health and safety hazard into the future jewel of Calexico. In addition to distancing the environmental concern away from Calexico Residents, it will create a park with walking paths along its current flow through the city.

Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan is an Imperial County game changer that will transform the economic outlook and future prosperity in ways that were unimaginable before. A future filled with opportunity that will allow our younger generation to thrive in our valley in a fair and equitable manner. It will also assist in addressing existing environmental and health concerns that have plagued our community for years.

Together we will not just overcome but thrive in the opportunities presented to us.

Joong S. Kim

Age: 69

City of residence: Calexico

Family: Married, two sons, two daughters-in-law with three granddaughters

Joong S. Kim

Current employment: Entrepreneur with 42 years in business, including five years in current business

Political experience: I have been a school board member of Calexico Unified School District for two and half years; four years on the Calexico City Council, with one year as mayor of Calexico

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Imperial County Children and Families First Commission member (current)

Education: All education inSouth Korea

Reasons for running and top issues: The County of Imperial has not done its job in assisting the city of Calexico, and we do not have any communication from our elected officials and it is affecting our community, especially our senior citizens and the youths. My background as both a Calexico councilman and a school board trustee makes me qualified to understand the high needs of citizens of Calexico and many of my fellow residents who are tired of being ignored by the County.

We have serious environmental and health issues with both the New River and the Salton Sea and we need to work together with our state and federal agencies for a sustainable project connected to our economy growth. Renewable energy is the future economic engine and I want to be sure that Calexico is included with benefit and employment.

The County of Imperial has most of its offices in El Centro and if elected, I will open a satellite Calexico office that will be open to our community. More importantly, I will promote the County to open more offices in Calexico and fixing our bad roads will be a top priority. I am not endorsed by any special interest groups.