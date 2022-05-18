EL CENTRO — All four Imperial County district attorney candidates agree that the retention and recruitment of attorneys ranked high on their respective list of priorities for the agency, if elected.

But, depending on which candidate is asked, the District Attorney’s Office either is or isn’t suffering from a morale problem that is prompting prosecutors to leave for employment elsewhere.

Those convergent and divergent viewpoints were just some of the issues discussed by the candidates during a forum at the county Public Administrative Center that was hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley on Monday, May 16.

County Deputy Public Defender George Marquez said that during his previous tenure with the DA’s Office from 2011 to 2019, he repeatedly witnessed experienced attorneys leave at a concerning rate.

Since 2013, more than 40 attorneys have left the agency, while during the same timeframe the county Public Defender’s Office lost 18, Marquez told the forum’s attendees.

County Deputy Public Defender George Marquez said that low employee morale has contributed to higher than normal rates of turnover in the county District Attorney’s Office during a candidate forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley at the county Board of Supervisors chambers on Monday, May 16. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“It had nothing to do with money,” he said, referring to the attorneys’ departures.

Current Deputy DA Mario Vela conceded that the agency’s personnel may be overworked and relatively underpaid, but he and his colleagues are not collectively harboring poor attitudes toward their workplace.

“There is not a morale problem in the office right now,” said Vela, who has been employed at the agency since 2018. “The people that left the office chose to leave the office.”

Joining Marquez and Vela in the race for county district attorney is El Centro-based attorney and El Centro City Council member Edgard Garcia, as well as El Centro-based defense attorney Jason Amavisca, who previously had worked in the local DA’s Office, too.

The four contenders are vying to replace DA Gilbert Otero, who after 28 years in office decided not to seek re-election on June 7.

To win outright on June 7, a candidate needs 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast, a rather tall order amid the crowded field. County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale said that a more likely outcome is that the June 7 primary’s two top vote-getters from will again vie for the office in the November election.

Monday’s forum marked the first time that all four candidates appeared together at such a public event. Both Vela and Amavisca had previously participated at a forum hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee in late April.

Following their opening remarks during Monday’s forum, each candidate was given two minutes to respond to a series of predetermined questions posed by moderator David Cañez Jr.

One such question alluded to employees’ low morale in the DA’s Office and referenced a strike by prosecutors that occurred in March 2019 as evidence of the employees’ attitudes. The strike resulted in some concessions being granted by the county.

Vela disputed the claim that the office was currently suffering from low morale and sought to clarify the issue.

“The strike was exclusively because we were overworked and underpaid,” he said.

If elected, Vela said he would work with the county Board of Supervisors to attempt to increase attorneys’ salary ranges and increase recruitment efforts at local schools and with neighboring counties’ justice system partners to address the staffing issue.

Marquez, who had participated in the 2019 strike, said he didn’t think working with the Board of Supervisors would prove that fruitful in getting attorneys any increased pay. Instead, he said he would hire a consultant to develop a plan to address recruitment and retention issues, the latter being the more serious problem in his estimation.

County Deputy District Attorney Mario Vela said that he would continue with the DA’s Office current practice of investigating deadly officer-involved shootings during a candidate forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley at the county Board of Supervisors chambers on Monday, May 16. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“Retaining always needs to be the goal here,” he said.

Though its budget has authorized the DA’s Office to employ 25 attorneys, it currently only has 13 deputy DAs, according to information presented at the forum.

Edgard Garcia, who initially ran against DA Otero in 2018, said he believed the attorneys’ recent departure reflected employees’ low morale. If elected, he would help build a culture of respect, trust and teamwork in the DA’s Office.

Additionally, Garcia said he would work with the Board of Supervisors to increase a prosecutor’s starting wage, streamline the hiring process, and have a presence at job fairs and law schools to better market the agency, which recent graduates should find attractive.

“This is the perfect place to get experience,” Garcia said, noting that recruiting personnel is only half the battle. “It’s not just a matter of getting them here, it’s also a matter of retaining them.”

Amavisca said the agency’s seven current vacancies pose a “threat to public safety.” To fill those positions, he proposed both short- and long-term measures. In the short term, he suggested that the office could benefit from a more harmonious and positive culture and that recruitment efforts needed to be boosted in neighboring counties, and law schools.

Additional professional training could also be made available for current prosecutors so that they can increase their skills.

“Let’s offer that as a bonus or incentive and I think you’ll keep the attorney here,” Amavisca said.

If elected, his long-term strategy would involve local public outreach efforts to promote a career in the legal field, and in particular being a prosecutor.

His efforts would also focus on local mock trial students, whose activities bring them into the courtroom to “litigate” criminal cases.

Additional questions posed to the candidates revealed their varying level of experiences with jury trials and employment with the DA’s Office, where all but Garcia have been employed at one time or another. He did point to his tenure as a council member and League of California Cities board director as providing the kind of administrative experience that would prove useful for a DA.

Each candidate expressed an interest in revamping the juvenile justice system to varying degrees, with the intent of preventing young offenders from becoming adult criminals.

A greater divergence of opinions did emerge when candidates were asked about what role the DA’s Office should play in response to fatal officer-involved shootings.

Garcia said that the close bonds that exist in a tight-knit community such as the Valley may pose challenges, or at least the perception of a conflict of interest, if the DA’s Office was to get involved in such matters. As such, he suggested having a neutral party help with the investigation.

“I definitely think it should go to an outside agency,” Garcia said.

El Centro-based defense attorney Jason Amavisca said his understanding of criminal law has benefited from working as a deputy district attorney during a candidate forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley at the county Board of Supervisors chambers on Monday, May 16. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Marquez said he was also open to the idea of having an outside agency perform the investigation, depending on the circumstances of the incident. Of particular importance for him would be to have the investigations completed in a timely and transparent manner.

“You can’t allow those case to linger for a couple years,” Marquez said. “That’s not good for anybody.”

Amavisca cited recent legislation that paved the way for the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate deadly use of force incidents by law enforcement personnel. As the district attorney, he said he would work with the state AG’s Office on such matters.

“Our investigation must be transparent so that there is a level of trust between the community and law enforcement,” he said.

As someone who has investigated a local officer’s fatal use of force incident as a deputy DA, Vela said the current practice in place is the correct one. That process allows for the DA to assign two staff attorneys to investigate the incident in privacy and produce an analysis. Only in complex cases would the state AG’s Office need to be involved.

“I would continue with that practice,” he said.

The candidates also expressed a strong desire to ensure local instances of domestic violence aren’t neglected and are prosecuted properly.

Much of the candidates’ heightened concerns about domestic violence stem from research that has shown the individuals who engage in domestic violence appear to have a greater propensity to commit murder.

Both Vela and Amavisca said they would shift the focus of the agency’s homicide prevention unit to include domestic violence, as well.

Garcia said he, too, would give domestic violence cases the same manner of urgency and weight as serious and violent crimes because of the apparent linkage between that crime and murder.

Proposing a different tact, Marquez said he would prefer to have one dedicated attorney assigned to prosecuting domestic violence cases. Additionally, he proposed to have attorneys undergo training to identify incidents of elder abuse.

“That’s a crime that goes under-prosecuted in the county,” he said.