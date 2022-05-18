en English
X
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishko Koreanes Spanish
A pair of John Deere Mighty Trikes were auctioned off by the CMWF Heritage Foundation as a way to raise funds for its scholarship program at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 9. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO
Home
Education
In Education

Fair Heritage Foundation Awards 7 Scholarships

on

IMPERIAL — The California Mid-Winter Fair Heritage Foundation Inc. is awarding seven scholarships for 2022. Award recipients are Karen Gonzalez, Stephanie Martinez, Julissa Reyes, Abigail Hester, Philip Minnick, Madison Mills, and Brandi Whittle. 

The scholarship fund was formed by the California Mid-Winter Fair Heritage Foundation in 2019 to assist in continuing education for Imperial Valley students in a technology school, trade school or college, with an emphasis in an agriculture area.

The scholarship is funded by a dinner and silent auction held annually. 

“Thank you to all the members of the CMWF Heritage Foundation who participated in this fundraising event and to the scholarship selection committee for selecting these outstanding students,” the foundation states in a press release.

See also

This foundation was established in 2011 by members of the community who are dedicated to supporting projects to ensure continued operation of the fair for the youths of our community. The foundation is a non-profit that endeavors to serve and enrich the heritage of the California Mid-Winter Fair.

Previous
BASEBALL: Bulldogs Crush High Tech in Playoff Opener
Next
WHATMATTERS: California Braces for Latest COVID Surge