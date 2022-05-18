CALEXICO — It’s anyone’s guess whether the Associated Calexico Teachers union will ratify the tentative agreement that it and the Calexico Unified School District reached last week with the help of a mediator.

That some of the union’s membership were displeased with the deal has been made evident. The proposed contract offers a 25.5 percent salary increase over a three-year period spanning the 2020-21 to 2022-23 school years but omits any retroactive payment for recent retirees.

Yet, in spite of those ACT members’ clear displeasure, there appears to be a collective resignation that the tentative deal represents the best offer the union can expect from the district, especially in light of information that recently revealed any additional monetary concessions by the district could make it insolvent.

The union’s nearly-500 members were scheduled to vote on the tentative agreement over a two-day period ending Wednesday, May 18. Ratification requires 50 percent plus one vote of the total votes cast.

Despite his own misgivings about the proposed deal, ACT president Xavier Rodriguez said he preferred not to disclose just how he intended to vote.

His role throughout the yearlong contract negotiations was to inform union members of ongoing progress, or regression, as the momentum at times appeared to Rodriguez to sway. With the proposed deal itself, he said his job was to present members with all the facts so that they could vote based on whether they felt the tentative agreement was best for them.

“We’ll definitely get a response about the membership’s feelings,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday, May 17.

Despite the tentative deal being characterized as historic, Enrique Camarena Junior High English teacher Yulil Alonso-Garza said she can’t help but view it in less glowing terms.

“Although I, as a current ACT member, am happy that we will now receive an overdue and well-earned raise, it is disappointing to see that CUSD disregarded retirees from prior years and has now put current 2022 retirees in a position to rescind their retirement in order to receive the 17 percent pay increase, Alonso-Garza said in a text message on Tuesday, May 17.

Some of the displeased ACT members’ feelings were also on display during the public comment period at the CUSD board meeting on May 12.

Calexico High teacher Bob Nelson told the CUSD board he felt “disgusted with this whole offer.” His ire was especially provoked by the fact that the tentative deal had rescinded retroactive salary payments for ACT members who had retired prior to the 2019-20 school year.

“What about their service?” Nelson, a 22-year veteran of the district, asked. “They poured their whole career, their whole life into it. And they get nothing back in return.”

And though the proposed deal does offer a cumulative 25.5 percent on-schedule salary raise, the bulk of that increase, 17 percent, would not be scheduled to take effect until July 1, which corresponds with the last year of the three-year deal.

The timing of the proposed 17 percent salary increase doesn’t help those employees who were looking for a more immediate monetary boost, Nelson said.

“I’ve never felt so disgusted, and angry about teaching in Calexico with a group of board members like you,” Nelson said to the four board members present. President Lorenzo Calderon Jr. was absent during the meeting.

The teachers’ union has been operating without a contract for the past two years and has not received a cost-of-living adjustment for nearly five years.

Fellow Calexico High teacher and ACT negotiator Ricky Guzman likewise chided the board and the district for the provisions of the proposed contract and the prolonged timespan that it took for both sides to come to a tentative agreement.

He alleged that the district’s intention was to drag out negotiations and the fact-finding process for as long as possible. He further contended that his assessment was borne out by the remarks of the neutral party who was appointed by the state Public Employment Relations Board to assist with the fact-finding portion of the stalled contract negotiations.

As unpleasant as the whole experience was for ACT negotiators, it proved to be enlightening as well, Guzman said. In the future, union negotiators will no longer simply assume that the district intends to negotiate in good faith.

“We’re going to keep asking questions and we’re going to be like hawks,” Guzman said.

Following the ratification vote by ACT membership, which includes teachers, counselors, nurses and psychologists, the CUSD board is scheduled to discuss and potentially approve the proposed deal during its May 26 regular meeting.

During the May 12 board meeting, various trustees indicated that they were grateful that a tentative agreement had been reached. Trustees Richard Romero, Margarita Magallanes and Enrique Alvarado thanked ACT negotiators for their efforts. The latter two also thanked district negotiators for their assistance, as well.

Trustee Ciro Calderon said the tentative agreement was a long time in coming and something that was sorely needed.

“This district cannot function without its employees and its employees being satisfied,” Calderon said. “I am happy that we’re working toward an agreement. I am hoping that it is ratified for the best.”

Past and Present Contract Proposals

If ratified by both ACT membership and the CUSD board, the tentative agreement would provide a 25.5 percent on-schedule salary increase for ACT members.

The salary boost would be implemented in increments of 5 percent for the 2020-21 school year, 3.5 percent for the 2021-22 school year, and 17.5 percent for the 2022-23 school year.

The tentative agreement represents the seventh offer of on-schedule payments the district had proposed. Its initial offer proposed a 7 percent increase spread out over the 2017-18 and 2019-20 school years.

At one time the district had proposed a 6 percent on-schedule salary increase spread out in increments of 2 percent over three years.

The difference between the 6 percent proposal and the 25.5 percent proposal is about $20,000 annually, according to information that the ACT executive board presented to its membership in a virtual meeting on May 11.

The Calexico Unified School District is the only one of the local large public districts where its highest-paid certificated employees do not earn more than $100,000 annually, the ACT executive board’s presentation stated.

The current proposed 25.5 percent salary increase would move CUSD’s longest-serving certificated staff’s overall compensation up from last to fourth on a list of six of the largest local school districts.

That annual estimated compensation of about $122,000 for an ACT member with more than 15 years of employment would be above the amount the El Centro Elementary and Imperial Unified school districts pay teachers with similar tenures, but less than the $139,000 the Brawley Elementary School District pays its longest-serving certificated personnel annually.

Calexico High teacher Norma Sierra Galindo said the tentative deal represents about 90 percent of what ACT members had been fighting for all along.

Yet, the manner in which negotiations took place reflect the district’s complete disregard for the teachers’ union and collective bargaining, she said.

“If they had given this any conscientious thought about the process and any miniscule amount of respect to the workforce, they would have negotiated in good faith in a fraction of the amount of time that it took,” Sierra Galindo said.

In contrast, she had plenty of praise for ACT negotiators who “dug in their heels” and prevailed.

Under the tentative deal, eligible ACT members also stand to receive a one-time, off-schedule payment ranging between $2,000 and $20,000, based on years of service. The proposed one-time payments would also be made available for eligible certificated retirees from the 2019-20 school year through the 2022-23 school year, the district announced.

Absent from the proposed deal is any mention of retroactive salary payments for ACT members dating back to the 2017-18 school year.

A Matter of (Potential) Insolvency

The district was forced to rescind such a proposed retroactive payment after it determined it did not have the funds to do so.

The proposed payments became a non-starter following the district’s ratification of a contract with its California School Employees Association Chapter 399, which represents its classified staff.

That agreement spans the four years between July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2022, and will provide a cumulative on-schedule salary increase of 18.5 percent and a 2 percent one-time payment.

Its total cost for the district would come to about $10 million, with ongoing costs of $3 million for each of the following two school years, according to an April 26 letter that that the Imperial County Office of Education sent to the CUSD board and Acting Superintendent Brian Thurman.

The letter, from ICOE Business Services’ chief business officer, also stated that the CSEA deal will contribute to a deficit growth of $15 million for the current school year, $11 million next year and $14 million in 2023-24.

“Based on these factors it clearly shows the district would not be able to meet the minimum State reserve level and would close with a projected NEGATIVE 4.95 percent in the 23/24 fiscal year unless significant reductions in expenditures are made by the district,” the letter stated.

“We caution the district to consider the proposed compensation package has on the district’s growing deficit and reserve levels and the potential additional strain if other employee groups should settle for a similar agreement.”